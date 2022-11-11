How Regular Investors Are Earning in Fine Art

A volatile year for the market has many investors thinking about diversifying their portfolios. Some alternative investments that come to mind include real estate, gold, bonds… and now fine art?

And investors have more options than ever. This convergence of art and finance democratizes the ownership of art as an asset class. The current online leader in the fine arts investing space, Masterworks, recently garnered a valuation of over $1 billion and offers a crowdfunded approach to buying fine art.

Thanks to the uniting force that is the internet, large groups of investors are able to come together to buy and sell shares of fine art. Regular investors are able to own shares of well-known artwork from famous contemporary artists like Banksy and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

This article will center around the leading provider, Masterworks. There are other places you can buy alternative investments online, but none offer the same comprehensive research, experience, and overall focus on fine art.

We've dug into the why’s behind fine art investing as well as how it works with Masterworks.

Why fine art?

Strong returns for contemporary art are one of the big draws for investors. Contemporary art boasts a 13.8% return over the past 25 years, beating out the S&P 500, while also demonstrating appealing appreciation rates during times of inflation.

Another appeal of fine art investing is the ability to follow (and learn) about contemporary artists. Following artists and discovering new artwork to invest in appeals to both finance and art enthusiasts.

Like most investments with a higher return, there is generally higher risk. This product is ideal for investors who are passionate about art, and are comfortable with longer-term investments.

How it works

In a nutshell, fine arts investing works as a crowdfunded approach to buying fine art. The Masterworks’ acquisition team will find and buy a piece of artwork that they believe has a likelihood of appreciating in value over time. At this point, fractional shares of the art are offered to investors via their platform.

Once art is acquired, it’s generally not sold for 3-10 years, which is why this type of investment is a longer-term play. If an investor needs to get out before then, they can look for buyers of shares on Masterworks’ secondary market.

The Secondary market allows shareholders to sell shares within the Masterworks network. Because this secondary network consists only of a network of Masterworks investors, there is no guarantee one would be able to liquidate their investment. The secondary market can also be the ideal place for casual investors or beginners to start investing in art.

Getting started

If you are (or want to be) an art enthusiast and are looking to diversify your investment portfolio, Masterworks offers a compelling option. Excellent art investment research and top-notch customer service ensure beginning investors have all of the tools they need to get started.

To get started, fill out the quick form here with your name, email, and phone number to apply for a Masterworks membership.

The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice.