Why (and how) Americans born before 1968 are buying Gold

High inflation and a volatile economy are leading many Americans to diversify and protect a portion of their retirement savings with gold.

Gold can be purchased through “Self-Directed IRAs,” funded by transferring assets from an existing retirement account, tax-free.

To open a Self-Directed IRA, most people typically work with a specialized Gold IRA company such as American Hartford Gold .

After a lifetime of hard work, the last thing you want to worry about is losing your retirement savings. In the face of record inflation, a volatile stock market, and an uncertain economy, it’s crucial to safeguard your assets.

Many Americans are taking action and diversifying their retirement savings with potentially more stable assets such as gold.

Why are more people buying Gold?

Hedge against inflation: For generations, gold has been used as a ‘safe-haven’ asset to protect against turbulent times. Historically, precious metal prices rise during market downturns and shield against both inflation and recession.

Diversification: By diversifying your portfolio with gold, you are creating a potential buffer against volatility and risk. Gold-backed IRAs help fulfill a well-diversified retirement strategy, and if the market crashes or other securities lose their worth, gold could protect the value of your retirement account.

How are people investing in Gold?

Many people are diversifying their retirement funds by investing in gold through a “Self-Directed IRA.” Unlike a traditional IRA, a Self-Directed IRA allows individuals to invest in a broader range of assets (including gold) while benefiting from similar tax advantages as a standard IRA.

Step 1: Opening Your Self-Directed IRA

To open a Self-Directed IRA, many people typically work with a reputable Gold IRA company such as American Hartford Gold. Their team of specialists can assist you through the process, and answer any questions or concerns you may have.

Step 2: Funding Your Self-Directed IRA

You can fund your Self-Directed IRA by simply rolling over or transferring funds from an existing retirement account, such as a TSP, 401(k), 403(b), 457 accounts, or other IRA accounts. These rollovers are tax-free, allowing you to protect the value of your assets without investing any additional money.

Once your account is funded, you can start buying gold as part of your retirement account right away! You remain in control of your account, and can decide on when to buy or sell.

Getting started

Don’t let soaring inflation and a volatile economy destroy your dreams. Learn more about how gold-backed IRAs can protect your assets and give you the peace of mind to enjoy the rest of your life.

To learn more about how to buy gold through a Self-Directed IRA, visit our partner American Hartford Gold’s website and request a free investor’s information kit today.

The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice.