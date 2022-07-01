Inflation Will Affect How Parents Pay For College — Student Loans Can Help

Inflation is at its highest since 1981.

As households experience the impact of inflation on everyday expenses, from groceries to gas, families may not be able to pay as much of the cost of college using their income or even their savings.

That’s why student loans represent a smart way to fill that college-funding gap and fund your child’s education.

Private student loans can cover up to 100% of the cost of attendance

Cost of attendance (COA) includes tuition, fees, room and board, food allowance, books, supplies, transportation, and living and/or personal expenses.

If your financial aid and federal student loans do not cover all of the costs to attend school, a private student loan with College Ave Student Loans can cover 100% of your cost of attendance.

Fast and easy application

Applying for any kind of loan has the potential to be tedious.

The application process for a private student loan with College Ave is simple. Not only that, but College Ave also offers helpful tools to make the experience even more convenient.

Multiple repayment options to fit your budget

You can choose how long you’ll take to repay the loan and whether to make payments while in school.

College Ave offers repayment terms that can range from 5 to 15 years. Pick what suits you best.

Find competitive interest rates

College Ave offers a variety of private student loans to fit the degree you’re studying and your particular financial situation.

In regard to interest rates, there are two main types to choose from: variable and fixed.

A quick tip: Get a lower interest rate by setting up recurring payments

The interest rate on your student loan will determine how much will it cost to borrow money. The higher the rate, the more you will pay in interest.

College Ave reduces your interest rate by 0.25% if you use auto-pay. The process to set up recurring payments is simple and the money you save may potentially represent thousands of dollars.

College Ave Parent Loans features

You want the best for your child, that much is clear.

With College Ave Parent Loans, you don’t pay origination fees and get flexible repayment options. Not only that, but these loans allow you to have up to $2,500 deposited into your checking account so you may control how money is used for expenses such as books, dorm supplies, and electronics, among others. The rest of the funds are sent to the school to cover tuition, fees, and more.

$1,000 scholarship monthly sweepstakes

Each month, College Ave runs a scholarship sweepstakes. You could win $1,000 for your school expenses.

And since it’s a recurring event, if you don’t win you can always come back next month and try your luck again.

Less stress, more peace of mind

College Ave is committed to helping you breathe easier with private student loans tailored to your particular needs.

From a fast and simple application process to top-notch customer service, College Ave aims to give you a student loan experience like no other.

To find out more about College Ave, click here to get started.

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through Firstrust Bank, member FDIC, First Citizens Community Bank, member FDIC, or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

Borrow up to the cost of attendance as certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

In order to receive up to $2,500 direct on a Parent Loan, a valid bank account must be designated for direct deposit of funds, and $1,000 or more must be certified by, and scheduled for direct disbursement to, the school.

The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.