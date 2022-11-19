Deal Alert! The Ever-Popular Keurig Mini Is 30% Off in This Early Black Friday Sale

Millions of Americans can’t live without a cup of coffee in the morning, and if you stop at your local coffee shop every day, the cost can certainly add up. By making coffee at home with a Keurig Mini, daily coffee drinkers could save a substantial amount of money on their favorite beverage each month. With the price of coffee on the rise and this countertop brewer on sale for 30% off, it’s the perfect time to pick one up for yourself or for the coffee lovers on your Christmas list.

Delicious coffee in minutes

Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes mornings are one big blur, and it can seem like there’s just not enough time to get everything done. It can be a headache to fire up a traditional coffee maker and wait for it to finish brewing. Grabbing a cup of coffee on the road can be an attractive solution, but stopping somewhere adds precious minutes to your commute and uses up extra gas.

The Keurig-Mini Brewer whips up hot aromatic coffee in just a few minutes, with very little prep or effort on your part. Simply add your preferred amount of water, insert your Keurig K-cup, press the brew button, and then walk away. Come back just a few minutes later to a fresh cup of coffee in the midst of your hectic morning. You can even remove the drip tray to make room for travel mugs or thermoses, making this the perfect home brewer for enjoying your entire commute with a warm beverage in hand.

If you enjoy fancier lattes and flavored blends, Keurig offers over 200 K-Cup flavors, and you can easily add extra ingredients like whipped cream or vanilla syrup at home. After finding the perfect blend from among all of Keurig’s robust flavors and adding your own personal twist, you won’t miss your cafe-favorite iced latte at all.

No need to worry if you’re dealing with a smaller kitchen space. The K-Mini is more compact than most coffee makers so it’ll be easy to find a place for it on the most crowded countertops. Its automatic shut-off feature turns the brewer off 90 seconds after your most recent brew, making it energy efficient and safe. This coffee maker is the ultimate appliance for any java lover’s kitchen and right now it only costs $68.00.

Your favorite drink on demand

With a Keurig K-Mini brewer in the kitchen, you can enjoy a cup of coffee any time of day or multiple times a day without driving to the cafe, or going through the trouble of making a whole carafe of coffee. Using some ingenuity, you can find the same ingredients used at major coffee chains and recreate some of your favorite signature drinks. Give yourself or a loved one the gift that keeps on giving with this pow brewer from Keurig, and save $32.00 off your purchase during this pre-Black Friday sale.

Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Compensation may determine where and how they appear. This content was created by a third party and not by Money.