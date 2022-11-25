Don't Sleep on These Black Friday Deals! Save Up to 50% on Amazon's Top-rated Mattresses

Having a sore back and tight neck muscles every morning is often an indication to replace your mattress. We spend a lot of time in our beds, so creating a relaxing environment is necessary. But mattresses are expensive and, quite frankly, intimidating for people who don't know what they’re looking for.

So, here’s some good news: This Black Friday sale season, Amazon is slashing prices on some of the best mattresses on the market by up to 50%. No need to shell out full price, and no store attendant would pressure you into buying. You can decide for yourself and take advantage of a tried-and-tested mattress for a fraction of its original price.

Check out these popular mattresses from the leading marketplace:

Sleep Well This Winter and for Years to Come

Thickness is usually a good measure of comfort, but not all the time. This 10-inch queen-size mattress is light, but it puts every inch to good use. The sleeping surface features three layers to ensure a good night's sleep. On top, there’s a gel-infused memory foam that provides support and comfort, easing your aches and pains in the morning. The second and third layers provide stability on the bottom. It won’t matter if you move a lot during the night or not, the mattress makes you feel like you're sleeping like a log. But since it’s only 10 inches, it remains light in weight and easy to carry.

If you’re looking for a smaller bed or space, this short queen-sized mattress will be a perfect fit. It consists of two layers: a gel-infused memory foam and a high-density base. The gel memory foam layer offers a breathable surface allowing you to sleep comfortably no matter the temperature in your bedroom might be. It also helps you achieve deeper sleep in no time. The base is firm and plush to keep your spine aligned and supported while relieving pressure in the right places.

If you’re prone to sweating during sleep, you need the best cooling agent in your memory foam mattress. The tea-infused gel in this Amazon bestseller can keep moisture at bay. It has a special cooling formula that revitalizes you as you sleep, and has no unpleasant odor like other types of mattresses. But despite this unique feature, this mattress remains affordable. One satisfied shopper says it is worth the price: “3 years later, I still love this mattress. It’s held up, is supportive and comfortable, and never sleeps hot.”

This hybrid mattress combines the best of both worlds. It features a gel memory foam, high-density comfort support foam, and a total of 680 individually wrapped coils to give you maximum lumbar support. The mattress promises adequate support, so you won't worry about tossing and turning during the night. It’s also low maintenance and hypoallergenic, making it great for sensitive skin. With this mattress, you can get both comfort and support.

Upgrade Your bed With These Black Friday Deals

No need to go to the store and spend thousands of bucks to get a good night’s sleep. Listen to the thousands of shoppers who recommended these four Amazon choice products. And if they don’t convince you? These whopping Black Friday sale discounts probably will. Enjoy up to 50% discounts on these best-selling gel memory foam mattresses before they sell out.

