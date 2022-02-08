Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Alabama Mortgage Rates


February 8, 2022
Conventional Mortgage Rates in Alabama

As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022

ProductInterest Rate
Fixed 15 Year3.01%
Fixed 30 Year3.99%
Refinance Rates in Alabama

As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022

ProductInterest Rate
Fixed 15 Year3.14%
Fixed 30 Year4.13%
FHA Rates in Alabama

As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022

ProductInterest Rate
FHA Fixed 30 Year3.75%
VA Loan Rates in Alabama

As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022

ProductInterest Rate
VA Fixed 30 Year3.78%
As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022

As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022

ProductInterest Rate
Jumbo Fixed 15 Year3.48%
Jumbo Fixed 30 Year3.64%
