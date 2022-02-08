Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
New Hampshire Mortgage Rates
Conventional Mortgage Rates in New Hampshire
As of 01/19/2022 - 01/25/2022
|Product
|Interest Rate
|Fixed 15 Year
|2.96%
|Fixed 30 Year
|3.97%
Refinance Rates in New Hampshire
As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022
|Product
|Interest Rate
|Fixed 15 Year
|3.06%
|Fixed 30 Year
|4.09%
FHA Rates in New Hampshire
As of 01/19/2022 - 01/25/2022
|Product
|Interest Rate
|FHA Fixed 30 Year
|3.7%
VA Loan Rates in New Hampshire
As of 01/20/2022 - 01/26/2022
|Product
|Interest Rate
|VA Fixed 30 Year
|3.74%
Jumbo Loan Rates in New Hampshire
As of 01/19/2022 - 01/25/2022
|Product
|Interest Rate
|Jumbo Fixed 15 Year
|3.51%
|Jumbo Fixed 30 Year
|3.67%