Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and

in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money. New Jersey Mortgage Rates

SHARE Share Close Emai; Page URL https://money.com/mortgage-rates-nj/ Link copied! Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Conventional Mortgage Rates in New Jersey Product Interest Rate Fixed 15 Year 2.98% Fixed 30 Year 3.97% View Rates Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Refinance Rates in New Jersey Product Interest Rate Fixed 15 Year 3.07% Fixed 30 Year 4.08% View Rates Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad FHA Rates in New Jersey Product Interest Rate FHA Fixed 30 Year 3.65% View Rates Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad VA Loan Rates in New Jersey Product Interest Rate VA Fixed 30 Year 3.7% View Rates Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Jumbo Loan Rates in New Jersey Product Interest Rate Jumbo Fixed 15 Year 3.51% Jumbo Fixed 30 Year 3.61% View Rates

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.