The U.S. Is Starting the 2020s with Over 7 Million Job Openings

America is entering the 2020s with more than 7.3 million job openings — about three times as many as it began the last decade.

The figures based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data through October (the latest available), reflect a decade of steady economic growth few would have predicted in December 2009, in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

And while finding a new job is never easy, your odds look pretty good right now, with 1.4 million more job openings than unemployed job seekers.

So which industries have the most jobs available right now?

Hotel and restaurants have the highest share of openings, with 5.5% of all jobs open, according to the BLS. Trucking and warehouse workers are also in demand, with about 5.4% of jobs open. Meanwhile miners and loggers are most likely to have trouble finding work, with only about 2.7% of those jobs open.

