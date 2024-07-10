DS Sweepstakes

ABBREVIATED RULES

----------------

ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open only to legal residents 21 years as of [DATE] or older physically in the US, including Washington D.C. but excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and any US territory, US possession, and void where prohibited. Entry: Participants must complete the 2024 Dollar Scholar™ Survey for a chance to win. Duplicative and entries generated through fraudulent mechanisms are prohibited. Promotion Period: Begins at 8:00 AM (AST) on [DATE] and ends at 11:59 PM [DATE] at 11:59 PM (AST). Prices: To the extent possible, eight (8) $50 Amazon Gift Cards to each. Odds: Administrator will randomly select the potential winners on or around the dates outlines above from all eligible entries received for the corresponding prices for the applicable entry period. Drawings will be conducted by the Administrator (at the office in New York, NY USA). The odds of winning a price depend on the total number of eligible Entries received for each drawing price. Sweepstakes subject to complete Official Rules. For complete details including various entry deadlines, see Official Rules available at [HYPERLINK]. Sponsor: Money Group, LLC, 250 Convention Blvd, San Juan, PR 00907.

By submitting your entry, you agree and acknowledge the complete participation rules.

OFFICIAL RULES

----------------

OFFICIAL RULES OF DOLLAR SCHOLAR™ SWEEPSTAKES

The DOLLAR SCHOLAR™ SWEEPSTAKES (the “Promotion”) is being conducted by Money Group, LLC, a Puerto Rico limited liability company located at 250 Convention Blvd San Juan, PR 00907 (“MG”). By participating in the Promotion, Participant agrees to be bound and subject to terms set forth in these Official Rules (the “Rules”).

Prizes: The Promotion has the following eight (8) individual prizes: One (1) Amazon Gift Card (Approximate Value - USD$50) (Each, a “Prize”) Prizes are not redeemable in cash, nor may they be transferred and/or replaced in whole or in part by another consideration. Winners will be responsible for paying any income tax or other taxes set by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, their state of residence, and/or any other tax due to the acceptance, receipt, and use of each Prize. Entry: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. In order to participate in the Promotion, a person who meets the eligibility requirements set forth herein must successfully carry out at least one of the below-listed items (each an “Entry”, collectively, the “Entries”) in order to become a Participant. No purchase is necessary to submit an Entry. Only one Entry per Participant, multiple Entries will not be granted for multiple submissions. Any Entries received after the Duration will be deemed invalid. All Entries will become the property of MG and will not be returned. Online Entry: An “Online Entry” is defined as a completed Dollar Scholar™ survey. In order to be considered a valid Online Entry, Participant must complete the said survey and accept any terms applicable as stated in the Promotion’s email, the Dollar Scholar™ survey, and this Official Rules . Entry Form: If a Participant has already submitted an Online Entry, Participant will not be eligible to enter additional Entries. MG is not responsible for illegible or incorrect information on an Entry that prevents later identification of the Participant, in which case such Entry will be deemed invalid and subsequently disqualified. MG will enter the Entry into an online database for the Electronic Drawing (defined in Section 5 below). Prohibited Entries: The following Entries are prohibited: Any Entry that, at the sole discretion of MG, violates the applicable terms, including these Rules, or otherwise limits any other Entry; Entries made by means of scripts, macro, robotic or other automated means; The use of software, malicious code, bots, or automation to generate Entries; Any attempt by a Participant or any other individual to deliberately damage MG’s digital assets, emails, communication systems, social media platforms to forge or undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion; and Any kind of electronic, mechanical or other automated, fraudulent means or that otherwise alters or pirates the participation process. Duration: Only Entries received between [DATE] at 8:00 AM (AST) and will end on [DATE] at 11:59 PM (AST) will be deemed eligible. Eligibility: Open only to legal residents 21 years as of [DATE] or older physically in the US, including Washington D.C. but excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and any US territory, US possession, and void where prohibited. Winners: Eight (8) winners and eight (8) alternate winners will be determined by a random electronic computer algorithm (the “Electronic Drawing”). The selection of each winner will take place on [DATE] by noon AST at any place determined by MG, at its sole discretion. MG’s decisions are final and binding on matters relating to this Promotion. Odds of Winning: The odds of winning will depend on the number of Entries received. There will be a total of eight (8) individual Prizes, awarded to eight (8) randomly selected winners. Notification: Each winner will be notified to the email input in the Dollar Scholar™ survey and will have 48 hours to verify eligibility, and thus be declared a winner. If the Prize is not claimed in the established period, or if the winner does not comply with the eligibility requirements, the next alternate winning participation will be notified as provided in Section 6, in the order they were determined. Identification: MG reserves the right to demand sufficient and adequate personal identification before delivering a Prize. Each winner must bring a reliable document, which will be determined at MG’s sole discretion, in order to prove identity and eligibility. Winner must also present the notice that MG provided declaring the participant a winner. Each winner is required to electronically sign a legally binding declaration of compliance, liability waiver and publicity release within 48 hours of notification. Any breach of the requirements set forth in these Rules will immediately void the right to receive a Prize. Rights Reserved: Unless otherwise set forth in these Rules, MG reserves all rights, including but not limited to: The right to disqualify, block, and discard any participation that does not meet the eligibility requirements set forth in Section 1. The right to cancel, modify, or suspend participations in the event that a computer virus, errors, alterations, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failure of the system or interruption, or any other causes damage the administration, security, impartiality, integrity or the proper operation of the Promotion, using the mechanisms provided in the applicable regulations and laws. The right to eliminate Entries who obtain participations through duplicate or false submissions (as established in Section 2(c) above. Collection of User Information: By submitting an Entry, the Participant is aware that they are providing said information to MG and agrees to MG’s Privacy Notice, available at https://money.com/privacy/. The information provided will be used to process the Entry, to communicate with the Participant in case they are winner, and for MG’s legitimate commercial purposes, which include, but is not limited to, a study of Dollar Scholar™ audience and/or subscribers. By submitting an Entry, Participant also agrees to receive future marketing communications from MG. Participants may opt out at any time. Promotional Rights: By submitting an Entry, Participant acknowledges and agrees to each of the following: Participant’s name (including, without limitation, any professional name or sobriquet), nickname, celebrity identity, distinguishing visual characteristics, likeness (including, without limitation, any still photographs, artistic or creative renderings or caricatures, actions, gestures and facial expressions), image, biography, interview, performance, voice (the “Publicity Rights”) and personal information (collectively, your "Image") may be used by MG, its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding and related companies, distributors, vendors, successors, and assigns (collectively the “Licensed Parties”), as part its corporate communications or future promotions. Participant hereby grants to the Licensed Parties an unlimited, irrevocable, non-exclusive right to record, reproduce, display, publicly perform, and use the Image by themselves and with any publicity and promotional materials associated therewith for as long as the promotional efforts continue on any still images, creative renderings, caricatures, illustrations, videotape, film or any other audio, visual, or audiovisual medium now known or hereinafter devised, in any and all manner and media now in existence and/or hereafter developed, throughout the world, in perpetuity. The Licensed Parties may use, and may license others to use, without payment, compensation, or consideration of any kind to Participant, the Image in connection with the production, exhibition, and exploitation of the Promotion, all advertising and publicity therefore and ancillary and subsidiary uses thereof, including merchandising and commercial tie-ins. Participant will not have any right to consideration, remuneration, royalty, compensation, or payment for the use of Participant’s Image by the Licensed Parties. None of the Licensed Parties shall have an obligation to use any of the rights granted herein, including but not limited to, the use of my Image. Participant does not have, and will not have, any right to approve or inspect any video, photograph or representation of the Image that will be used by the Licensed Parties. Third-Party Disclaimer: Neither Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., nor its respective affiliates sponsor, endorse, or manage, nor are they associated with, this Promotion in any way. Any all trademarks not owned by MG, are owned by such third parties. Amendments: MG reserves the right to amend or modify these Rules, or extend the Promotion dates, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including Puerto Rico’s Department of Consumer Affairs. Severability: If for any reason any of the terms, in whole or in part, of these Rules is deemed null, void, or invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the rest of the terms and provisions of these Rules will remain in full force and effect. Applicable Law: This Promotion, its Participants, Entries, and Winners are subject to all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. This Promotion and these Rules shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Participants hereby agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal or state courts of Commonwealth of Puerto Rico for all disputes arising under or relating to this Promotion and its Rules. Limitations: All and any obligation of MG towards each Winner regarding the Promotion will cease and be considered fully satisfied at the time the Prize is delivered to the Winner. MG assumes no responsibility or liability for a Winner that is unable to collect the Prize as set forth herein. In no event will MG, its agents, officers, directors, members, employees, attorneys, licensors, licensees, subsidiaries, affiliates, independent contractors, consultants, outsourced workers, interns, and/or suppliers (the “Relevant Parties)” be liable for any accident, damage, or loss resulting from the Promotion or Prize; or for any claim made by a Participant, Winner, or family member of a Participant or winner, for damages, including, without implying limitation, for injuries, deaths, accidents, complaints, sufferings, anxieties, expenses, costs, and legal or other fees that arise or are related to a Participant’s participation in this Promotion or a winner’s receipt of a Prize. Participant, on his or her own behalf, and on behalf of Participant’s heirs, assigns, executors and administrators, hereby release and hold harmless the Relevant Parties from and against any and all claims (including, without limitation, any claims for invasion of privacy, violation of the right of publicity, defamation, or for any fees in connection with the use of my Likeness as set forth herein), liabilities, injuries and accidents resulting from, or in any way connected with, the participation in the Promotion. Furthermore, Participant to hold harmless and relieve the Relevant Parties of any and all liability for: Failures or electronic difficulties of hardware, software, networks or computers; Errors or transmission delays; Any condition caused by events beyond control that may cause the Promotion to be interrupted; Any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by (i) the enjoyment of a Prize, (ii) the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of a Prize, and/or (iii) Participant’s Entry submission. Any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by manufacturing defects that may be present in each Prize. Participant assumes full responsibility for any injury or damage caused, or claimed to have been caused, by the participation in the Promotion or acceptance or use of the Prize and agree to hold harmless the Relevant Parties for any and all responsibility. Force Majeure: In the event an insufficient number of eligible entries are received to award each Prize and/or MG is prevented from awarding the prizes or continuing with this Promotion as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal, state/provincial or local government law, order, regulation, or guideline, public health crisis or pandemic, order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within MG’s control, regardless of whether any such cause was foreseeable (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then MG shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate this Promotion. If this Promotion is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select the potential winners in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. Entire Understanding: These Rules reflect the entire understanding between a Participant and MG concerning this subject matter, supersedes any other oral or written understanding or negotiations, and may only be changed in writing. Release: By submitting an Entry, Participant certifies that Participant meets the eligibility requirements for Entry and that there is no impediment under these Rules for Participant to become an eligible Winner. If the preceding statement results to be false, Participant acknowledges that MG may require the Participant to return the Prize in addition to any monetary reimbursement to cover any loss of value of the Prize. Participant also acknowledges that any breach of the requirements set forth herein will void its right as a Winner to receive the Prize. Participant acknowledges and agrees to have read, understood, acknowledged, and agreed to be legally bound by and comply with these Rules. Sponsor: This Promotion is sponsored by Money Group, LLC, 250 Convention Blvd, San Juan, PR 00907. All inquiries and comments regarding the Promotion or these Rules must be sent to legal@money.com.

The Promotion has the following eight (8) individual prizes: One (1) Amazon Gift Card (Approximate Value - USD$50) (Each, a “Prize”) Prizes are not redeemable in cash, nor may they be transferred and/or replaced in whole or in part by another consideration. Winners will be responsible for paying any income tax or other taxes set by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, their state of residence, and/or any other tax due to the acceptance, receipt, and use of each Prize.

One (1) Amazon Gift Card (Approximate Value - USD$50) (Each, a “Prize”)

Online Entry: An “Online Entry” is defined as a completed Dollar Scholar™ survey. In order to be considered a valid Online Entry, Participant must complete the said survey and accept any terms applicable as stated in the Promotion’s email, the Dollar Scholar™ survey, and this Official Rules . Entry Form: If a Participant has already submitted an Online Entry, Participant will not be eligible to enter additional Entries. MG is not responsible for illegible or incorrect information on an Entry that prevents later identification of the Participant, in which case such Entry will be deemed invalid and subsequently disqualified. MG will enter the Entry into an online database for the Electronic Drawing (defined in Section 5 below). Prohibited Entries: The following Entries are prohibited: Any Entry that, at the sole discretion of MG, violates the applicable terms, including these Rules, or otherwise limits any other Entry; Entries made by means of scripts, macro, robotic or other automated means; The use of software, malicious code, bots, or automation to generate Entries; Any attempt by a Participant or any other individual to deliberately damage MG’s digital assets, emails, communication systems, social media platforms to forge or undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion; and Any kind of electronic, mechanical or other automated, fraudulent means or that otherwise alters or pirates the participation process.

Any Entry that, at the sole discretion of MG, violates the applicable terms, including these Rules, or otherwise limits any other Entry; Entries made by means of scripts, macro, robotic or other automated means; The use of software, malicious code, bots, or automation to generate Entries; Any attempt by a Participant or any other individual to deliberately damage MG’s digital assets, emails, communication systems, social media platforms to forge or undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion; and Any kind of electronic, mechanical or other automated, fraudulent means or that otherwise alters or pirates the participation process.

The right to disqualify, block, and discard any participation that does not meet the eligibility requirements set forth in Section 1. The right to cancel, modify, or suspend participations in the event that a computer virus, errors, alterations, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failure of the system or interruption, or any other causes damage the administration, security, impartiality, integrity or the proper operation of the Promotion, using the mechanisms provided in the applicable regulations and laws. The right to eliminate Entries who obtain participations through duplicate or false submissions (as established in Section 2(c) above.

Participant’s name (including, without limitation, any professional name or sobriquet), nickname, celebrity identity, distinguishing visual characteristics, likeness (including, without limitation, any still photographs, artistic or creative renderings or caricatures, actions, gestures and facial expressions), image, biography, interview, performance, voice (the “Publicity Rights”) and personal information (collectively, your "Image") may be used by MG, its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding and related companies, distributors, vendors, successors, and assigns (collectively the “Licensed Parties”), as part its corporate communications or future promotions. Participant hereby grants to the Licensed Parties an unlimited, irrevocable, non-exclusive right to record, reproduce, display, publicly perform, and use the Image by themselves and with any publicity and promotional materials associated therewith for as long as the promotional efforts continue on any still images, creative renderings, caricatures, illustrations, videotape, film or any other audio, visual, or audiovisual medium now known or hereinafter devised, in any and all manner and media now in existence and/or hereafter developed, throughout the world, in perpetuity. The Licensed Parties may use, and may license others to use, without payment, compensation, or consideration of any kind to Participant, the Image in connection with the production, exhibition, and exploitation of the Promotion, all advertising and publicity therefore and ancillary and subsidiary uses thereof, including merchandising and commercial tie-ins. Participant will not have any right to consideration, remuneration, royalty, compensation, or payment for the use of Participant’s Image by the Licensed Parties. None of the Licensed Parties shall have an obligation to use any of the rights granted herein, including but not limited to, the use of my Image. Participant does not have, and will not have, any right to approve or inspect any video, photograph or representation of the Image that will be used by the Licensed Parties.

All and any obligation of MG towards each Winner regarding the Promotion will cease and be considered fully satisfied at the time the Prize is delivered to the Winner. MG assumes no responsibility or liability for a Winner that is unable to collect the Prize as set forth herein. In no event will MG, its agents, officers, directors, members, employees, attorneys, licensors, licensees, subsidiaries, affiliates, independent contractors, consultants, outsourced workers, interns, and/or suppliers (the “Relevant Parties)” be liable for any accident, damage, or loss resulting from the Promotion or Prize; or for any claim made by a Participant, Winner, or family member of a Participant or winner, for damages, including, without implying limitation, for injuries, deaths, accidents, complaints, sufferings, anxieties, expenses, costs, and legal or other fees that arise or are related to a Participant’s participation in this Promotion or a winner’s receipt of a Prize. Participant, on his or her own behalf, and on behalf of Participant’s heirs, assigns, executors and administrators, hereby release and hold harmless the Relevant Parties from and against any and all claims (including, without limitation, any claims for invasion of privacy, violation of the right of publicity, defamation, or for any fees in connection with the use of my Likeness as set forth herein), liabilities, injuries and accidents resulting from, or in any way connected with, the participation in the Promotion. Furthermore, Participant to hold harmless and relieve the Relevant Parties of any and all liability for: Failures or electronic difficulties of hardware, software, networks or computers; Errors or transmission delays; Any condition caused by events beyond control that may cause the Promotion to be interrupted; Any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by (i) the enjoyment of a Prize, (ii) the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of a Prize, and/or (iii) Participant’s Entry submission. Any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by manufacturing defects that may be present in each Prize. Participant assumes full responsibility for any injury or damage caused, or claimed to have been caused, by the participation in the Promotion or acceptance or use of the Prize and agree to hold harmless the Relevant Parties for any and all responsibility.