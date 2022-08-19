Consent For Electronic Signatures, Records, and Disclosures ("E-Consent Terms")

Last updated: August 19, 2022

Introduction.

You are submitting a request to be matched with one of our third-party lenders, insurers, and/or service providers. Before providing you with offers, the third-party lenders, insurers, and/or service providers need your consent to use and accept electronic signatures, records, and disclosures (“E-Consent”). These E-Consent Terms notify you of your rights when receiving electronic disclosures, records, notices, and information (“Electronic Communications”). By clicking on the link consenting to Money.com's terms, you acknowledge you have received these E-Consent Terms and that you agree to conduct these transactions using Electronic Communications.

Option for Paper or Non-Electronic Records.

You may request a paper copy of any Electronic Communications by contacting the third-party lenders, insurers, and/or service providers directly. Such participating entities will provide paper copies at no charge and will retain records of Electronic Communications as required by applicable law.

Scope of Consent.

This E-Consent applies to all online interactions concerning you and the third-party lender, insurer, and/or service provider, including interactions through any computer, cellular phone, or tablet. By agreeing to these E-Consent Terms, you consent to have Money.com and third-party lenders, insurers, and/or service providers s to process your information and interact with you electronically. The third-party lenders, insurers, and/or service providers may also electronically send you notices related to their interactions with you and transactions. Such notices may be provided online at Money.com or the third-party lenders', insurers', and/or service providers' websites and may also be provided by e-mail.

Consenting to Do Business Electronically.

Before you decide to do business electronically with the third-party lender, insurer, and/or service provider, you should consider whether you have the required hardware and software capabilities described below.

Hardware and Software Requirements.

To access and retain Electronic Communications, you need a device capable of accessing the Internet, access to an e-mail account, and an internet browser that supports at least 128-bit encryption such as Google Chrome® and Mozilla Firefox®. To read certain documents, you may also need a PDF file reader like Adobe® Acrobat Reader. To retain a copy of Electronic Communications for future reference, you will also need a printer or a storage device with sufficient space, such as your computer’s disk drive. You may send any questions regarding the hardware and software requirements directly to the participating companies and service providers.

Withdrawing Consent.

Your E-Consent with respect to our matching services, for our third-party lenders, insurers, service providers, and Electronic Communications about offer requests submitted through Money.com cannot be withdrawn because each request is a one-time transaction. If you choose to apply for an offer with a participating company on the participating company's website, you may be asked to consent to further Electronic Communications from the participating company before you are able to obtain credit or receive an pre-qualification, or approval.

Updates to Your Contact Information.

If you choose to apply for an offer with a third-party lender, insurer, and/or service provider, you should keep the company you engage with informed of any change in your email or mailing address by logging into the matched participating company's website or by sending the a written update by mail to such company.

YOUR CONSENT

BY CLICKING ACCEPT, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT YOU CAN ACCESS THE ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS IN THE DESIGNATED FORMATS IN THE "HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE REQUIREMENTS" SECTION ABOVE.

BY CLICKING "ACCEPT” YOU ASSENT TO OUR TERMS. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTAND THIS INFORMATION ABOUT ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES, RECORDS, DISCLOSURES, AND DOING BUSINESS ELECTRONICALLY. YOU CONSENT TO USE ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES, HAVING ALL DISCLOSURES PROVIDED OR MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU ELECTRONICALLY, AND TO DOING BUSINESS WITH THE THIRD-PARTY LENDER, INSURER, AND/OR SERVICE PROVIDER ELECTRONICALLY. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU MAY REQUEST A PAPER COPY OF THE ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS TO BE PROVIDED TO YOU UPON REQUEST. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU MAY REQUEST A PAPER COPY OF THE ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS TO THE THIRD-PARTY LENDER, INSURER, AND/OR SERVICE PROVIDER, WHICH WILL BE PROVIDED TO YOU AT NO CHARGE. YOU ALSO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOUR CONSENT TO ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS IS REQUIRED TO RECEIVE SERVICES FROM THIRD-PARTY LENDERS OVER THE INTERNET. IF YOU DO NOT PROCEED, THEN YOU DO NOT WISH TO USE ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES OR CONDUCT THIS TRANSACTION ELECTRONICALLY. “

