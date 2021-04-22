Pennsylvanians, Have You Made These Brilliant 6 Money Moves Already?
Money-saving tips are everywhere. Figuring out how and which ones to implement can be confusing and overwhelming.
But it doesn’t have to be. We’ve compiled 6 great moves for Pennsylvanians to join the millions of Americans who are already taking advantage of these stepping stones to ensure their financial freedom.
What are you waiting for to level up your money game, Pennsylvania?
1. Get up to 5% cash back on socially-conscious merchants
Let’s get real, if you use a traditional debit card for purchases, you’re throwing money out the window. It’s time to get in the rewards game.
Our favorite is a debit card with the perks you’d expect from a high-end credit card. With the Aspiration card, your first $1,000 in purchases will net you a cool $100 cash reward.
You’ll also qualify for up to 3 to 5% cash back on socially-conscious purchases. Make that up to 10% cash back with a subscription to Aspiration Plus.
Subscribed to Blue Apron? More green, plus up to 1.00% variable APY on your savings account balance if you subscribe to Aspiration Plus and meet conditions.
Add in a 55,000+ network of fee-free ATMs and no minimum credit score, and the Aspiration card is truly the best of all worlds.
Enter your email address and set a password to get started and see how much you can save. And don’t worry. Your money is FDIC-insured up to $2.46 million per depositor by being swept to FDIC Member Institutions (visit fdic.gov and Aspiration’s Program Banks for more information), and your data is 256-bit encrypted. So yeah, it’s safe.
2. Apply for up to $1.5 million for your family for as little as $10 per month
To truly achieve financial wellbeing, you must cover all of your bases (even if it is a little weird to think about). Let's dive into the less cheerful--but equally as important--financial topic of your family's future in the case you are no longer around.
Life insurance is a must for anyone who wants to leave an inheritance for surviving loved ones and ensure their financial security. It can serve many purposes: from replacing your family income and covering outstanding debt or expenses such as funeral and burial costs, to funding a quality education for your kids.
Regardless of what you may have heard about when to get life insurance, the best time to do so is now. Why? Because you want to pay a lower premium. The younger and healthier you are when you apply for a policy, the more likely you will pay less for its protection (and peace of mind it provides). It's never too early to look into it regardless of your age and especially if you have begun to accumulate debt like buying a car or a home.
Now what? Where can you get a policy? Don't worry--we have a suggestion of a reputable and affordable life insurance company for you. You can apply for a term life insurance policy with Bestow right now to establish a $1.5 million buffer if approved. For as little as $10 per month, Bestow can protect your family with the funds they may need in the event of your death.
A free quote takes just a few seconds and could save your family from unnecessary struggle. What do you have to lose by checking?
3. Scrap your pricey car insurance
Chances are, your current auto insurance company is charging you through the nose. And yet if you’re like most drivers, you haven’t bothered to mess with it in years.
The good news? A company called Gabi will do the hard work for you, showing you competitive rates and explaining how to get any money back from your current insurer.
Even more good news: Gabi's average user saves close to a thousand dollars — $961 to be exact.
See how much you could save on car insurance now.
4. Make the pros pay off your credit cards (and save big)
Anyone with credit card debt understands the anxiety, fear, and dread associated with multiple mounting bills. What most don’t understand is that there is an alternative.
If you owe less than $50,000 or less on your credit cards, AmOne can match you with a low-interest personal loan to pay off your credit cards.
The result? A single monthly payment with APRs as low as 3.49%. Checking your rate is free. See how much you could save today.
5. Save even more when you shop online
There is no denying that online shopping has been our saving grace during the past year. We now know how much time and convenience it has afforded us during the pandemic. On top of it all, it is also a great way to save money. Whereas the sale section is the only discounted space in a brick-and-mortar store, online shopping opens up a world of coupons and savings.
So, a money-saving hack that is sure to reap generous benefits for you when shopping online is to always try a promo code or coupon before you click on that "place order" button.
Cool--but where can you find these promo codes?
You don't need to lift a finger. Capital One Shopping will do it for you.
This is a free tool that instantly finds and automatically applies available money-saving coupons once you add it to your browser.
It goes even further than that. Capital One Shopping will also tell you if a lower price is available somewhere else when you shop at big retailers like Amazon or Target.
Get the Capital One Shopping extension today and start saving.
6. Invest in Tesla, Amazon, and Apple with as little as $5
How is your investment portfolio looking? If it's looking nonexistent or lacking, technology is making investing easier than ever before. Years ago, such experimentation may have required thousands of dollars.
But thanks to a company called Stash, you can now invest in familiar brands like Apple, Amazon, Disney, Tesla, and more with as little as $5.1
Signing up takes a few minutes, and all investments are held by Apex Clearing Corporation, a third-party SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Apex Clearing is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). This means the investments in your account are protected up to $500,000 total (including $250,000 for claims for cash). Translation: you can trust them.2
(To note, SIPC coverage does not insure against the potential loss of market value. For details, please visit www.sipc.org.)
As if that weren’t good news enough, Money.com readers get a $5 bonus after depositing $5 or more into their personal portfolio.3 Just use our link to sign up.