Save Money In Just Seconds When You Shop Online

Have you ever gone up to pay at a cash register or check out at an online store, then remember you once had a coupon somewhere, but cannot remember where? Do you then end up paying full price and vow to never forget it again (but you still do)?

It’s happened to us all.

Now that most of our shopping is done online, imagine not having to rely on memory and instead have available coupons just pop up when you’re ready to check out. Or imagine these friendly pop-ups also direct you to another website that has a better price available for the items you wish to buy, including tax and shipping details, when you’re shopping on Amazon, Target, and more.

Capital One Shopping brought these ideas to life (and more!) with just a simple and free browser extension that seamlessly integrates to your browser so you won’t even know it’s there until you get notified of great savings opportunities at checkout!

Capital One Shopping is Better Than a Personal Shopper

Let’s say you are shopping for an air fryer, but if you use a certain promo code, it’s $50 less. Once you have added Capital One Shopping as an extension on your browser, a friendly pop up will alert you to that available promo code when you are ready to buy the fryer and add it automatically to your cart.

If you’re shopping on Amazon or Target, Capital One Shopping will also alert you if that air fryer has a lower price on a different retailer and give you the link to purchase it. The alert makes it easy for you to compare prices. It will display a summary of the matching product, including total price with tax, shipping, and promo codes, pricing history, return policy, delivery estimate, related product deals, reviews and rankings from Amazon and Google, and YouTube videos.

Capital One Shopping even notifies you when the products you have viewed drop in price if you’ve added them to your Watchlist. And lastly, but not least, Capital One Shopping offers Capital One Shopping Credits when you make a purchase at certain retailers. These Credits can then be redeemed for gift cards from dozens of merchants.

All of these amazing features are the reason why Capital One Shopping has found its customers more than $160 million in savings in the last year.

Get Capital One Shopping with just a few clicks

Ready to start saving effortlessly when shopping online? Capital One Shopping is available as a browser extension for Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. All you need to do is access your browser’s extension store and get Capital One Shopping. It’s that easy!

To have the price comparison tool on hand if you decide to go shopping in-store, you can also add the Capital One Shopping mobile app to your phone to scan and check if the product has a lower price elsewhere.