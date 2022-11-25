Winter Is Coming: 5 Black Friday Deals To Prep Your Home for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, which means turkeys and Christmas trees are in our near future. Of course, many folks will be filling their homes with loved ones to share in the festivities. While this is a fun time, it can also be a bit stressful getting your home up to snuff. Luckily, there are plenty of helpful products out there to keep your home feeling and looking its best for your upcoming guests.

Stop the heat from going out

Stop air leaks through doors with this door draft stopper. This weatherstrip is the perfect solution for drafty doors, and it will make heating your home more efficient and cost-effective.

It’s also very easy to install: simply measure your door, cut the strip to size and attach it to the door with its adhesive backing. Then the strip will instantly start blocking air from coming in or out of your home. For just under $11, this is a quick and affordable way to keep you warm and toasty all season long.

Stop the cold from coming in

Another way of reducing heating costs while keeping warm is by insulating your windows. With the shrink film insulator kit from Duck Brand, all you need to keep the cold from coming in through the windows is a pair of scissors, a measuring tape, and a hair dryer.

Simply cut the film to fit your window, secure it to the frame with the double-sided tape included in the kit, and use the hair dryer to shrink the film. Your windows will instantly have an extra barrier from the cold, all for under $20.

Keep your fireplace shining

If your home has a fireplace, then you know how wonderful it is to have a fire going on a cold night. However, along with the warmth, you also get the soot, which will leave your fireplace looking less than ideal. Thankfully this gel fireplace cleaner can keep your fireplace looking its best. This heavy-duty cleaner removes soot, smoke, creosote, and ash from brick, stone, tile, and rock without the use of harsh chemicals or acids.

It even comes with a convenient brush for easy application. To use, just apply to the surface, spray with water and wipe with a terrycloth rag. This must-have fireplace cleaner is currently available for just $17 on Amazon.

Wrap yourself in warmth

There’s nothing better on a cold night than cozying up on the couch with a warm blanket. Wrap yourself and your loved ones in a little extra warmth with Serta’s comfiest electric blanket. This reversible throw has fleece on one side and super soft sherpa on the other, making it extra cozy. It also comes with a five-level heat setting controller so you can make it as warm as you need it to be.

Since this throw has a three-hour auto shut-off, you never have to worry about forgetting to turn off your blanket. Pick up this snuggle essential for a little over $40 on Amazon.

Keep your toes toasty

Does it seem like your feet are always cold, no matter what? If so, we have the perfect solution for this season. The Cozy Products electric foot warmer mat uses direct and radiant heat to keep your guest's feet nice and warm—even through shoes and boots.

This mat is compact enough to take with you anywhere you go. Keep it under your desk at the office, or use it on your cold bathroom floor to stay warm during your morning routine. Using less wattage than regular space heaters, this mat is safe, waterproof, and won’t drain much energy. Get your heated mat today for 34% off and never have freezing toes again.

Get your home prepared

Holiday season prep can be a lot of work, but these practical and affordable products can make it a little easier. Be sure to check them out before your family and friends start arriving for the festivities.

