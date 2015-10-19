Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

1. Dartmouth College

Published: Oct 19, 2015
skiing at whaleback
The Whaleback slopes: less than 10 miles from the Dartmouth campus.
Melanie Stetson Freeman—Getty Images

Hanover, N.H.

Money rank: 21

Distance to nearest ski area: 9 miles (Ski Whaleback)

This Ivy League school has own ski hill—the Dartmouth Skiway—and many clubs and traditions focused on snow sports. The school’s own Winter Carnival started in 1911 and includes ice sculpture competitions, ski races, and 99-¢ lift tickets at the Skiway. For a little more vertical and terrain, students can head to a handful of major resorts in the nearby White Mountains, or hop over the state line to Vermont; Killington is just 44 miles from campus.

Average early career earnings: $56,900

Read more about Dartmouth College.

Next Up
Best Pet Insurance Companies of June 2023 2
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 3
Non-Fungible Frenzy: Why NFTs Are Suddenly Everywhere 4