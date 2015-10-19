1. Dartmouth College
Melanie Stetson Freeman—Getty Images
Hanover, N.H.
Money rank: 21
Distance to nearest ski area: 9 miles (Ski Whaleback)
This Ivy League school has own ski hill—the Dartmouth Skiway—and many clubs and traditions focused on snow sports. The school’s own Winter Carnival started in 1911 and includes ice sculpture competitions, ski races, and 99-¢ lift tickets at the Skiway. For a little more vertical and terrain, students can head to a handful of major resorts in the nearby White Mountains, or hop over the state line to Vermont; Killington is just 44 miles from campus.
Average early career earnings: $56,900
Read more about Dartmouth College.