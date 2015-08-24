9. Yale University
Jessica Hill—AP
Richard C. Levin, former president of Yale University
Total compensation: $1,375,365
Base salary: $1,099,221
Earnings per student: $115.52
Money Best Colleges rank: 21
Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.
Richard C. Levin, former president of Yale University
Total compensation: $1,375,365
Base salary: $1,099,221
Earnings per student: $115.52
Money Best Colleges rank: 21