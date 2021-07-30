Make Your Tropical Dream Vacation a Reality - Official Rules

The following promotion is intended for individuals who are at least twenty-one (21) years who live within the continental United States (excluding residents of Alaska).

Official Rules (“Official Rules”)

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

By entering into this Sweepstakes, I accept the terms and conditions and set forth in these Official Rules. I confirm I am at least 21 years old. By entering the sweepstakes, I agree to sign up to receive marketing emails, newsletters and special offers from https://money.com, an Ad Practitioners, LLC brand (“AP“), Bright Cellars, Matt’s Flights, Acanela, Luxury Link, Fifty Grande Magazine, Honeycomb, Sozy, and Roomongo (collectively, the “Associated Companies”). The Associated Companies have provided prizes to the Sweepstakes but only AP is sponsoring the sweepstakes and responsible for operating the Sweepstakes. By entering into this Sweepstakes I also accept AP’s Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, incorporated herein by reference. The Sweepstakes is subject to federal, state, municipal, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. (New Jersey Notice: This Sweepstakes is not void in New Jersey). These Official Rules are also available at [enter Money link].

Eligibility: Make your Tropical Dream Vacation a Reality (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to anyone who is a US permanent resident, at least eighteen (18) years of age and has reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at the time of opt-in (19 in Alabama and Nebraska; 21 in Mississippi) and lives within the continental United States (excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, overseas military installations, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. Territories) and has a valid email address. Employees, independent contractors, interns, officers, directors, and agents of Sponsor and the associated companies or partners are not eligible to enter.

Sponsor: The Sweepstakes is sponsored by AP at https://money.com.

Agreement to Official Rules: By entering the Sweepstakes, you indicate your full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, (a) these Official Rules and (b) Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on August 2, 2021 (“Entry Period”). Entries submitted before or after the Entry Period will not be eligible. Sponsor’s computer is the official timekeeping device for the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will end on August 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

How to Enter: At the beginning of the Entry Period, you may enter the Sweepstakes by visiting the sweepstakes site (the “Sweepstakes Site”) and completing the Sweepstakes entry form. There is a limit of one (1) entry per person/email address (not including “Bonus Entries,” as described below). Additional entries per person/email address, excluding “Bonus Entries” will not be acknowledged. All entries must be received by the end of the Promotion Period to be valid. If multiple entries are received from the same entree on the same day, only the first entry will be accepted and additional entries will be disqualified. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, sweepstakes entry services), as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will void all entries by entrant. In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant and such individual must comply with these Official Rules. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. The potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Incorrect and incomplete entries are void.

By entering the Sweepstakes in accordance with the entry process described above, you will be registering to receive marketing emails from AP, Bright Cellars, Matt’s Flights, Acanela, Luxury Link, Fifty Grande Magazine, Honeycomb, Sozy, and Roomongo and agree that your registration and any other information collected in connection with the Sweepstakes may be used by the following partners: Bright Cellars, Matt’s Flights, Acanela, Luxury Link, Fifty Grande Magazine, Honeycomb, Sozy, and Roomongo.

Drawing: After the Entry Period, on or about September 1, 2021, Sponsor will select 1 potential winner in a random drawing of all entries received. The odds of being selected depend on the number of entries received.

Notification and Requirements of Potential Winner: Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner within five (5) business days of the drawing by email. If a potential winner does not respond within seven (7) calendar days after the notice is sent, the Sponsor will select an alternate potential winner in his/her place at random from all remaining entries received. Only three (3) alternate potential winners will be contacted. Except where prohibited, a potential winner may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release. If a potential winner fails to sign and return these documents within the required time period, an alternate potential winner may be selected in his/her place in a random drawing of all remaining entries received. Only three (3) alternate potential winners may be contacted. Winner’s failure to provide necessary information as requested by Sponsor to comply with applicable regulations and laws will disqualify the winner; this includes but is not limited to, any information that may be requested by Sponsor to comply with reporting requirements from the Internal Revenue Service, United States Department of the Treasury. Furthermore, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check on the potential winner(s) and reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify such individual based on such background check(s) if Sponsor determines in its sole discretion that awarding the prize to such potential winner(s) might reflect negatively on Sponsor or any of the Associated Companies. Failure by the potential winner(s) to agree to a background may also result in disqualification.

Prize(s): One (1) grand prize will be awarded and one (1) winner will be chosen.

Description of Prize: A 4-night stay at Condado Ocean Club in Puerto Rico (up to $1750.00 value) and $750.00 towards travel and discretionary expenses. The approximate total retail value of the Grand Prize is $2,500.00. The prize is non-transferable and the winner will not have a right to a redemption or substitution. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Grand Prize, or portions thereof, with a prize of equal or greater value.

General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Sweepstakes is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Sweepstakes to address the impairment and then resume the Sweepstakes in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prize(s) at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by Sponsor to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Proof of sending any communication to Sponsor by mail shall not be deemed proof of receipt of that communication by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the participant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, and contractors, as well as well as the Associated Companies, the prize providers and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors or malfunctions related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone, or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries;(f) human error; (g) inability to access Sponsor and/or Associated Companies’ websites; (h)theft tampering, destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; (i) transactions that are processed late or incorrectly or are incomplete or lost due to computer error; (j) traffic congestion, and any entries which are late, lost, incomplete, misdirected, stolen, mutilated, or any combination thereof; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize. By entering into the sweepstakes, you agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against all claims and damages or liability arising in connection with your participation and/or entry in the Promotion and/or your receipt or use of any prize awarded in this Promotion or due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity or participation in this Sweepstakes. Any and all warranties and guarantees are subject to the respective manufacturer’s terms. You further agree that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney’s fees. You waive the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. You further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS THAT THE CREDITOR OR RELEASING PARTY DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE AND THAT, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR OR RELEASED PARTY.” The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims. Online submission is not considered proof of delivery or receipt.

IN THE EVENT THAT ANY CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND/OR AWARDS ARE GRANTED, THEY SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THIS SWEEPSTAKES. YOU (HEREBY WAIVE ANY RIGHTS OR CLAIMS TO ATTORNEY’S FEES, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ENTRANT, IDENTIFIABLE PERSONS, OR THIRD-PARTY PARTICIPANTS, WHETHER FORESEEABLE OR NOT AND WHETHER BASED ON NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE.

Privacy: In connection with the Sweepstakes entry process, Sponsor will be collecting personal data about entrants on the Websites in accordance with its Privacy Notice. Please review Sponsor’s privacy policy. By participating in the Sweepstakes, you hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and usage of your personal information and acknowledge that you have read and accepted Sponsor’s Privacy Notice.

Publicity Grant: Any information you submit as part of the Sweepstakes will be used for purposes of this Sweepstakes and treated in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy as otherwise set forth in these Official Rules. To the extent permitted by applicable law, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes an entrant’s consent to Sponsor’s use of his/her/their name, likeness, voice, opinions, photograph, biographical information, and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further payment or consideration, notification or permission.

Use of Entrant Information: By entering the Sweepstakes, you acknowledge and agree that Sponsor and the participating companies AP, Bright Cellars, Matt’s Flights, Acanela, Luxury Link, Fifty Grande Magazine, Honeycomb, Sozy, and Roomongo will use entrant’s information, including, without limitation, your email address, phone number, mailing address, or any other contact information provided for general solicitation, marketing, or other business or promotional activities in connection with the services and products provided by Sponsor or the participating companies. You may at any time revoke the use of such information by providing written notice to Sponsor and each other participating company using the following addresses or by unsubscribing to a marketing email using the unsubscribe link provided in said email from Sponsor or the partner brands. Please note that your opt-out preference will apply to marketing communication and may not apply to transactional communication including those associated with your entry.

Disputes: Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Puerto Rico, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules, which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Puerto Rico.

Third-Party Platforms: If this Sweepstakes is hosted, administered, or operated on a third-party platform, including without limitation a social media platform (e.g. Facebook or Twitter) (“Third Party Platform”), then by participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants hereby release and agree to comply with all rules and policies set forth by such Third Party Platform and to hold harmless such Third Party Platform from any and all liability, loss or damages arising from or in connection with the awarding, receipt, and/or use or misuse of prizes or participation in any prize-related activities. Unless otherwise stated to the contrary in these Official Rules, this Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, any Third Party Platform.

Results: To request a winners list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Ad Practitioners, LLC at Metro OFfice Park Calle 1, Bldg 7 Suite 204, Guaynabo, PR 00968 with attention to the Legal Department. Requests must be received within four (4) weeks of the end of the Entry Period.

Severability: If any provision of these Official Rules shall be held invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, such provision shall be enforced to the maximum extent permitted by law and the Sponsor’s fundamental intentions hereunder, and the remaining provisions shall not be affected or impaired, provided, however, that in such cases the parties oblige themselves to use their best efforts to achieve the purpose of the invalid provision by a new legally valid stipulation.

Administrator: Sponsor is also the Administrator of the Sweepstakes.

Trademark Attribution: Money and other Associated Companies’ trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.