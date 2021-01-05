Walmart+: Free Shipping. No Order Minimum.

Gone are the days of in-store shopping. Safe, online purchasing is now a necessity. But not all online shopping looks the same.
“We’ll do the shopping” is the simple yet life-changing promise of the Walmart+ membership program. Get groceries to gadgets & even last-minute gifts with free delivery from your store* as soon as today—at the same everyday low prices you love.
It’s easy! Just open the app, click on pickup and delivery, choose your 1-hour delivery window, then fill your cart, tap check out, and you’re done. We’ll send you a notification or email when your order is on the way. With contactless delivery, they’ll leave it on your doorstep.
Walmart+ now includes free next-day & two-day shipping on items from Walmart.com – no order minimum required**.
*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.
**Excludes oversized, freight, & Marketplace items.
How Walmart+ Stacks Up Against Amazon Prime
At $12.95 per month or $98 per year, the most obvious comparison to a Walmart+ membership is Amazon Prime. But the comparison isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Walmart+ includes extra benefits that even deliver savings at the pump.
|Amazon Prime
|Walmart+
|Membership
|$12.99 per month or $119 per year
|$12.95 per month or $98 per year.
|Delivery Speed
|Varies; two-day shipping for most items.
|As soon as same-day delivery for most items.
|Gas Discount
|None
|5¢ per gallon at Walmart & Murphy stations and member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel centers.
|Pricing
|2.5 million algorithm-driven price changes per day.
|Same everyday low prices as Walmart store locations.
|Delivery Timing
|Little to no control over most deliveries.
|One-hour delivery windows.
|In-store convenience
|None
|Mobile scan & go. Shop & checkout with your phone in-store.
Save time. Save money. Save your sanity.
This year has brought both sets of challenges, and Walmart+ is a new kind of membership that helps you get more out of life with benefits that help you save time and money.