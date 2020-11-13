Walmart+: Free Shipping*. No Order Minimum.

Out of stock. Mask-on shopping. Waiting a month for your online purchase delivery. Let us count the ways of how this pandemic has changed the way we shop.

Introducing a new kind of membership that helps you get more out of life: ​Walmart+. From groceries to gadgets & even last-minute gifts, with free delivery from your store, you can get it all as soon as today—at the same everyday low prices you love.

It’s easy! Just open the app, shop pickup and delivery, choose your 1-hour delivery window, then fill your cart, tap check out and you’re done. We’ll send you a notification or email when your order is on the way. With contactless delivery, we’ll leave it on your doorstep.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

W+ Free Shipping*. No Order Minimum.

Walmart+ offers free next-day & two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart – no order minimum required. And was does that mean? You can order as much as you like, as many times as you want to. For $12.95 per month, you get to skip your weekly (or daily) trips to the store and shop from the comfort of your own home.

*Excludes oversized & freight items.

How Walmart+ Stacks Up Against Amazon Prime

At $12.95 per month or $98 per year, the most obvious comparison to a Walmart+ membership is Amazon Prime. But the comparison isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Walmart+ includes extra benefits that even deliver savings at the pump.

Amazon Prime Walmart+ Membership $12.99 per month or $119 per year $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Delivery Speed Varies; two-day shipping for most items. Same-day delivery for items from the store. Next-day & Two-day shipping from Walmart.com Gas Discount None 5¢ per gallon at Walmart & Murphy stations and member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel centers. Pricing 2.5 million algorithm-driven price changes per day. Same everyday low prices as Walmart store locations. Delivery Timing Little to no control over most deliveries. One-hour delivery windows. In-store convenience None Rapid self-checkout via app.

Save time. Save money. Save your sanity.

When life gets busy, many of us look for ways to save time, even if it means spending an extra dollar or two for convenience. But when times are tough, we all look to pinch pennies wherever possible. This year has brought both sets of challenges, and Walmart+ is a different kind of membership that gives you access to benefits that help you save time and money.