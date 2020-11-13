Walmart’s Different Kind of Membership Program is Actually a Steal

We earn a commission when you click links on our site. Compensation and in-depth research determine where and how companies appear on the page. Learn more about how we make money.

When Sam Walton opened his first Walmart location in 1962, the launch was considered an innovation in retail. Prices were low, service was smooth, and the hardworking families of Arkansas were the lucky beneficiaries.

In the six decades since, the way families shop has transformed again and again. With the recent launch of Walmart+, the original pioneer of American retail is again staking its claim as the trusted leader in cost and convenience.

Meet your Walmart personal shopper

“We’ll do the shopping” is the simple yet life-changing promise of the Walmart+ membership program. For $12.95 per month, members get to skip their weekly (or daily) trips to the store and shop from the comfort of their own homes.

Unlike other retailers, there’s no robotic warehouse at work here. Instead, a local personal shopper takes your list, bags your items, and delivers the order to your door ― often the very same day. Yes, that includes groceries, too. As for the limit on the number of free deliveries that a Walmart+ member can request, there isn’t one.

How Walmart+ Stacks Up Against Amazon Prime

At $12.95 per month or $98 per year, the most obvious comparison to a Walmart+ membership is Amazon Prime. But the comparison isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Walmart+ includes extra benefits that even deliver savings at the pump.

Amazon Prime Walmart+ Membership $12.99 per month or $119 per year $12.95 per month or $98 per year Delivery Speed Varies; two-day shipping for most items. Same-day delivery for most items. Gas Discount None 5¢ per gallon at Walmart & Murphy stations and member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel centers. Pricing 2.5 million algorithm-driven price changes per day. Same everyday low prices as Walmart store locations. Delivery Timing Little to no control over most deliveries. One-hour delivery windows. In-store convenience None Rapid self-checkout via app.

Save time. Save money. Save your sanity.

When life gets busy, many of us look for ways to save time, even if it means spending an extra dollar or two for convenience. But when times are tough, we all look to pinch pennies wherever possible. This year has brought both sets of challenges, and Walmart+ delivers an ingenious solution that saves American families both time and money. Walmart+ is just the latest innovation in retail from the original pioneer of cost and convenience. With history as our guide, the American family is sure to benefit once again.