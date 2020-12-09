What Happens If Your Parents Have an Emergency Alone at Home?

Would you have any way of knowing? Social distancing means your parents spend most of their time alone at home, and you’ve probably been seeing them less. But they are still in danger of other threats at home. How will you ensure they are protected from all hazards?

I’m going to share the secret of how you can maintain social distance and simultaneously take care of your parents remotely, effectively and reliably. It’s exactly what I’ve done to protect my own vulnerable parents. This thing has proven time and again to provide the protection our parents deserve.

Remote-controlled Smart Locks

Simplisafe is not a traditional home security company. Their smart locks can be remotely opened and locked with an app, a pin pad, your regular key, Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant. It then goes one step further and keeps track and sends notifications of who locks or unlocks the door.

In fact, the complete alarm system can be remotely controlled and the camera feed can be watched in the app. Other great features of Simplisafe sensors are that they include fire detection, freezing alerts to prevent pipes bursting, and water leak warnings.

DIY Installation and 24-hour support

To top it all off, their 24/7 professional monitoring specialists who alert authorities in the event of an emergency, also provide authorities with relevant video footage as evidence, which ensures services are dispatched as soon as possible.

Its seamless design is easy to use at any age and can be installed by yourself, no professional installation or power tools needed. They promise their systems are “built for the unexpected” and clearly deliver on that promise.

Unlock Your Parents’ Home Lock Remotely

In the heartbreaking event your parents suffer an accident in the home or their home is burglarized, you can instantly see and save a live feed of their situation from your phone and unlock the smart lock to provide access to authorities that can help.

Don’t take my word for it, though. TechCrunch and Engadget say Simplisafe is the best DIY home security system. Money agrees and goes beyond that to rank it as the “best no-contract” home security option to highlight yet another of its perks: no-contract required.

Best of all? It has a 60-day trial period with a money-back guarantee (even the return shipping cost!).

Ever since I got Simplisafe for my own parents, I became a fan. Now it’s your turn. Go ahead, and try it.

Go to Simplisafe.com, choose the equipment that is suitable for you and your parents, add to cart, enter your payment and shipping info, and get comprehensive, effective, and reliable protection for your parents delivered right to their door. Plus, if you decide to protect their home before tomorrow, you will get 35% off the new security system and a free HD security camera (valued at $99). Easy on the wallet and for your peace of mind. You’re welcome.