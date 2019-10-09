Best Buy's New Sale on Premium TVs Comes With a Guarantee the Deals Are as Cheap as Black Friday

Best Buy is getting even more serious about Black Friday promotions.

It’s only October, but thanks to a new promotion at Best Buy, shoppers can already take advantage of deals on high-end TVs with a built-in guarantee that the price you pay will be just as cheap as Black Friday 2019.

That doesn’t mean the TV prices at Best Buy are actually cheap, though. Now through October 20, the big-box electronics retailer is offering the deals through its Magnolia subsidiary, which puts forth many of the premium (read: expensive) TVs and other products. All of these Best Buy TV deals cost $1,500 or more even with the current discounts.

So if you are simply in the market for a cheap TV deal and aren’t picky about having the latest features and specifications, you’re probably better off waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

But right now shoppers who do want premium TVs and other electrics can save as much as $2,000 on high-end models through Best Buy’s Magnolia Anniversary sale. And the deals come with a special promise: If you buy one of these select items on sale now and the product’s price is cut lower anytime through December 1, 2019, Best Buy will refund you the difference.

In order to take advantage of the deal and be eligible for the theoretical discount, you must be a member of the retailer’s “My Best Buy” rewards program. Signing up for a basic account is free and easy.

As CNET points out, Best Buy’s TV sale prices are currently being matched by Amazon. But if you purchase one of these TVs on Amazon there is no built-in guarantee that it will refund you the difference if prices drop further. (Then again, for that matter, there is no guarantee that prices for these TVs will fall in the weeks ahead.)

Here are a few of the biggest Best Buy discounts you can score on premium TVs right now, and with the money you save you might be able to budget for some quality splurges:

LG 75″ Smart 4K UHD with HDR, was $2,699.99, now just under $2,000 at Best Buy and Amazon

Courtesy of Best Buy

Sony 55″ Smart 4K UHD with HDR, was $2,299.99, now just under $1,500 at Best Buy and Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Sony 75″ Smart 4K UHD with HDR, was $3,299.99, now just under $2,500 at Best Buy and Amazon

Courtesy of Best Buy

Samsung 65″ Smart 8K UHD with HDR, was $4,999.99, now just under $3000 at Best Buy and Amazon

Courtesy of Best Buy

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.