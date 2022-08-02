3 Reasons People Are Investing In Gold Right Now

Worried about inflation? Well, you’re not the only one.

The recent uptick in inflation is causing more investors to consider gold to diversify their portfolios. As Money.com recently reported, “Inflation has been rising for months, [due] in part to a global supply chain disaster that has caused shortages and price increases.”

Here are 3 reasons why now may be the perfect time to invest in gold:

1. The last time inflation was this high was 1981

Inflation is here, so act accordingly.

Typically, gold has provided protection against inflation. Gold prices have a tendency to be uncorrelated with stock and bond prices, which means that they don’t move in the same direction. In fact, during stock market crashes, gold prices often thrive.

2. Diversify (and protect) your portfolio

The stock market's volatility is the worst kept secret of the 21st century.

Gold has the ability to reduce the volatility in your portfolio. It does this by diversifying your portfolio with an asset that has a low correlation with stocks and real estate. Your gold investment can protect against large market drops.

Looking for long-term stability? Diversifying your portfolio with gold could be the right move.

3. Demand for gold rose by 10% last year

Over 30 million Americans own gold. Do you?

Gold is often thought of as a safe, long-term investment and has been used as an investment tool for thousands of years. In 2021, we saw a 10% increase in the demand for gold. With demand on the rise, now could be an ideal time to invest.

Considering current inflation rates, a Gold IRA is a sound move for investors looking for a hedge against risk.

Thirty million people have already invested. If you’re not protected against inflation and market volatility — well, you probably should be.

