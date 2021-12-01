3 Ways You Are Wasting Money Without Realizing It

Stop asking yourself if you could be saving more money each month. The answer is yes.

If you’d like to stop any wasteful spending and improve your overall financial health, we’re shining a light on potential leaks in your budget that must be plugged in today.

Let’s dive in!

1. Holding off on refinancing your mortgage

There’s never been a better time to refinance your home and save money in the long run.

That’s because mortgage rates have been at all time-lows and forecasts indicate they will remain around 3% into 2022.

With that in mind, Better is offering you the most current rates to refinance your home and start saving now.

2. Sticking with an old car insurance policy instead of re-shopping

You can end up saving hundreds of dollars on your premium by simply re-shopping your auto insurance.

If you haven’t been involved in a recent accident or traffic violation, you may be eligible for more affordable coverage. Re-shopping is worth doing if only to find out if you’re overpaying for your current policy.

Request a free quote from Progressive today. With customizable premiums, you’re bound to find a policy that works for you without breaking the bank.

3. Not protecting your home to avoid costly repair bills

A home warranty can protect your appliances and systems and save you money in the long run. Not having one, though, can cost you a lot.

The warranty covers repairs or even replacements for property that has broken down or malfunctioned due to regular wear and tear.

Keep in mind that warranties are distinct from homeowner's insurance, which doesn’t cover appliances such as dishwashers. Consider it an extra layer of protection for the things your family uses on a daily basis.

Protect your home with America’s First Choice and avoid costly repairs.