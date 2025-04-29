We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Only 27% Of U.S. Adults Can Pass This Basic Money Quiz. How Do You Score?

Published: Apr 29, 2025 2:55 p.m. EDT 4 min read
Woman with a pondering expression, with question marks in the background
Money; Getty Images

America’s financial literacy report card is in, and the results aren’t good.

Only 27% of U.S. adults passed a seven-question quiz about basic financial concepts, according to results from the FINRA Foundation’s latest National Financial Capability Study. The multiple-choice quiz tests general knowledge of inflation, interest rates and probabilities without the need for complicated math.

“Knowledge of everyday financial concepts remains a challenge for many Americans,” said Gerri Walsh, president of the FINRA Foundation, in a statement.

The foundation, which is the education arm of FINRA, the financial industry's self-regulatory body, has conducted the wide-ranging study every three years since 2009.

This year, the average score on the quiz was just 3.3 out of 7. In school terms, that’s about 47%, or an F. Only in 2009 did the average score equate to a passing grade. Then, the average number of correct answers was 3 out of 5, for a grade of 60% — barely a D.

The preliminary survey results released this month include only the scores for the financial literacy quiz. The remaining study, which includes a questionnaire on Americans’ financial situation and preferences from more than 25,000 adults, is slated for release in July.

The smartest states in the U.S. for financial literacy

FINRA Foundation’s sprawling survey includes at least 500 responses from each state. A breakdown of answers by state shows stark differences — with Minnesota barely edging out Wisconsin for the No.1 spot. In both states, more than 1 in 3 residents passed FINRA’s quiz.

On the other hand, Mississippi and Louisiana have the lowest share of residents who passed — both below 20%.

Here’s a look at how every state performed.

State (top 25)

Percentage who answered at least five questions correctly

State (bottom 25)

Percentage who answered at least five questions correctly

1. Minnesota

34.8%

26. Ohio

28.9%

2. Wisconsin

34.5%

27. South Carolina

28%

3. Colorado

33.9%

28. Pennsylvania

27.8%

4. Wyoming

33.8%

29. New Jersey

27.8%

5. Washington

32.5%

30. Maryland

27.6%

6. Vermont

32.3%

31. Texas

27.3%

7. North Dakota

32%

32. Oklahoma

26.9%

8. Oregon

31.9%

33. Illinois

26.6%

9. Kansas

31.4%

34. Kentucky

26.2%

10. Hawaii

31.3%

35. Rhode Island

26.1%

11. Iowa

31.2%

36. Florida

25.7%

12. California

31.1%

37. Michigan

25.6%

13. New Hampshire

30.8%

38. Georgia

25.5%

14. Montana

30.7%

39. Nevada

25.4%

15. South Dakota

30.4%

40. New York

25.2%

16. Maine

30%

41. Tennessee

25.2%

17. Missouri

29.8%

42. Arizona

24.4%

18. Alaska

29.5%

43. Arkansas

24.2%

19. Idaho

29.4%

44. North Carolina

24%

20. Delaware

29.3%

45. Indiana

23,9%

21. Virginia

29%

46. New Mexico

23.2%

22. Connecticut

28.9%

47. West Virginia

21.4%

23. Massachusetts

28.9%

48. Alabama

20.2%

24. Utah

28.7%

49. Mississippi

19.2%

25. Nebraska

28.6%

50. Louisiana

18.1%

Adam Hardy for Money. Percentages rounded to nearest tenth.

Think you can do better? Take the quiz yourself.

One bright spot is that, compared to previous quizzes, respondents this time showed “significant improvement” on the question related to inflation, FINRA said.

The question reads: “Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account is 1% a year and inflation is 2% a year. After one year, would the money in the account buy more than it does today, exactly the same or less than today?” The multiple choice answers are: more, less, same, or I don’t know.

This year, a high of 58% answered correctly, “likely reflecting the impact of lived experience as well as increased focus on the topic,” Walsh said.

According to FINRA’s past studies, respondents who do well on the quiz typically manage their finances better than those who don’t score as highly — particularly when it comes to habits related to saving, spending and managing debt.

America’s struggle with basic financial literacy has fueled a call for more personal finance education in the classroom. According to the Council for Economic Education, 35 states now require students to take a course in personal finance to graduate.

Proponents of personal finance education in schools hope the classes will translate into financially informed adults. However, recent studies suggest the newly acquired financial knowledge doesn’t always translate into better financial habits.

