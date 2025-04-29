Only 27% Of U.S. Adults Can Pass This Basic Money Quiz. How Do You Score?
America’s financial literacy report card is in, and the results aren’t good.
Only 27% of U.S. adults passed a seven-question quiz about basic financial concepts, according to results from the FINRA Foundation’s latest National Financial Capability Study. The multiple-choice quiz tests general knowledge of inflation, interest rates and probabilities without the need for complicated math.
“Knowledge of everyday financial concepts remains a challenge for many Americans,” said Gerri Walsh, president of the FINRA Foundation, in a statement.
The foundation, which is the education arm of FINRA, the financial industry's self-regulatory body, has conducted the wide-ranging study every three years since 2009.
This year, the average score on the quiz was just 3.3 out of 7. In school terms, that’s about 47%, or an F. Only in 2009 did the average score equate to a passing grade. Then, the average number of correct answers was 3 out of 5, for a grade of 60% — barely a D.
The preliminary survey results released this month include only the scores for the financial literacy quiz. The remaining study, which includes a questionnaire on Americans’ financial situation and preferences from more than 25,000 adults, is slated for release in July.
The smartest states in the U.S. for financial literacy
FINRA Foundation’s sprawling survey includes at least 500 responses from each state. A breakdown of answers by state shows stark differences — with Minnesota barely edging out Wisconsin for the No.1 spot. In both states, more than 1 in 3 residents passed FINRA’s quiz.
On the other hand, Mississippi and Louisiana have the lowest share of residents who passed — both below 20%.
Here’s a look at how every state performed.
State (top 25)
Percentage who answered at least five questions correctly
State (bottom 25)
Percentage who answered at least five questions correctly
1. Minnesota
34.8%
26. Ohio
28.9%
2. Wisconsin
34.5%
27. South Carolina
28%
3. Colorado
33.9%
28. Pennsylvania
27.8%
4. Wyoming
33.8%
29. New Jersey
27.8%
5. Washington
32.5%
30. Maryland
27.6%
6. Vermont
32.3%
31. Texas
27.3%
7. North Dakota
32%
32. Oklahoma
26.9%
8. Oregon
31.9%
33. Illinois
26.6%
9. Kansas
31.4%
34. Kentucky
26.2%
10. Hawaii
31.3%
35. Rhode Island
26.1%
11. Iowa
31.2%
36. Florida
25.7%
12. California
31.1%
37. Michigan
25.6%
13. New Hampshire
30.8%
38. Georgia
25.5%
14. Montana
30.7%
39. Nevada
25.4%
15. South Dakota
30.4%
40. New York
25.2%
16. Maine
30%
41. Tennessee
25.2%
17. Missouri
29.8%
42. Arizona
24.4%
18. Alaska
29.5%
43. Arkansas
24.2%
19. Idaho
29.4%
44. North Carolina
24%
20. Delaware
29.3%
45. Indiana
23,9%
21. Virginia
29%
46. New Mexico
23.2%
22. Connecticut
28.9%
47. West Virginia
21.4%
23. Massachusetts
28.9%
48. Alabama
20.2%
24. Utah
28.7%
49. Mississippi
19.2%
25. Nebraska
28.6%
50. Louisiana
18.1%
Think you can do better? Take the quiz yourself.
One bright spot is that, compared to previous quizzes, respondents
this time showed “significant improvement” on the question related to inflation, FINRA said.
The question reads: “Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account is 1% a year and inflation is 2% a year. After one year, would the money in the account buy more than it does today, exactly the same or less than today?” The multiple choice answers are: more, less, same
, or I don’t know.
This year, a high of 58% answered correctly, “likely reflecting the impact of lived experience as well as increased focus on the topic,” Walsh said.
According to FINRA’s past studies, respondents who do well on the quiz typically manage their finances better than those who don’t score as highly — particularly when it comes to habits related to saving, spending and managing debt.
America’s struggle with basic financial literacy has fueled a call for more personal finance education in the classroom. According to the Council for Economic Education, 35 states now require students to take a course in personal finance to graduate.
Proponents of personal finance education in schools hope the classes will translate into financially informed adults. However, recent studies suggest the newly acquired financial knowledge doesn’t always translate into better financial habits.
