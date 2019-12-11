AirPods Aren’t Going Away — But They're Getting Cheaper During These Holiday Sales

This holiday season, the time has finally come for you to ask yourself the big question: Are AirPods right for you? As more consumers check out smart watches or update their phones to the latest versions, there’s still that lingering feeling of what life could be like without hassling with EarPod cords.

The Apple AirPods Pro recently launched to mixed if mostly positive reviews. (People mostly loved the noise cancellation features but felt the battery needed to last longer.) But if the $249 price tag doesn’t work with your holiday budget (though Amazon has them for $234.98), take heart.

The regular Apple AirPods are now on sale at a decent discount, in case you want to add it to your Christmas list or pick up a pair for your loved ones. Walmart has Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $144 and Best Buy is selling them for $144.99. They typically retail for $159.

Though the AirPods are currently dominating the wearables field, they’re not the only ones on the market, and if you’re the sort that likes to buck the trend, you have options. Gizmodo recently raved about the Jabra Elite 75t, which retails for $180, and features a sleek black design and a seven-hour battery life that beats the AirPod Pro.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.