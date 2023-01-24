Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Prescription Drugs for $5 a Month

Published: Jan 24, 2023 3 min read
An open amazon delivery box with two prescription pill bottles from Amazon Pharmacy on a table, with a couple in the background
Courtesy of Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon launched a subscription service Tuesday that lets Prime members order prescription drugs for a flat fee of $5 per month.

Customers who subscribe to the new RxPass service can have low-cost, generic drugs delivered to their homes. More than 50 medications are included with the pass, which is available in 42 states.

What it means for you

The new service offers a relatively cheap way for Prime customers to order prescription drugs, and it doesn’t require insurance.

  • The $5 flat monthly fee for Amazon’s RxPass includes delivery, and there’s no additional cost for ordering multiple medications.
  • Amazon says the pass is designed for people who take multiple medications on a regular basis. Many of the RxPass drugs cost non-subscribers somewhere in the ballpark of $3 to $20 for a monthlong supply on Amazon.
Why it matters

Americans have lots of options for ordering generic drugs online — including traditional pharmacies like CVS and new ventures like the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. But the low, flat fee for the RxPass will be attractive to people who are currently paying more to get their prescriptions and already subscribe to Amazon’s $139-per-year Prime service.

  • The announcement of the service is the latest sign that Amazon is serious about expanding into health care. In November, the e-commerce giant announced Amazon Clinic, a messaging-based health service that helps customers get treatment for common conditions. Amazon has also agreed to acquire One Medical, a primary care company, for $3.9 billion.

Bottom line

Prime members have a new way to order prescription medications online. Customers will have to research whether their medications are available and compare costs to see if it’s worth adding on an additional Amazon subscription.

