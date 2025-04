Contributing writer Real estate, personal finance, data analytics.

Joined April 2025

Kristi Waterworth is a financial journalist based in the Missouri Ozarks. Her work has appeared in a wide range of publications, including US News and World Report and The Motley Fool. When she's not writing, she spends her time wandering the forest with her dog, luring birds to feeding stations in her backyard, and tending her certified pollinator habitat