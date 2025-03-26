Reporter accessibility, financial literacy, credit cards, passive income, banking

Liliana Hall is an Austin-based reporter for Money, where she covers a range of topics, including financial news, policy, banking, investing, passive income, financial planning and student loan debt. Passionate about accessibility and financial literacy, she’s dedicated to helping readers navigate the complexities of money management and feel empowered to make informed decisions about their financial futures.

Previously, Liliana covered all angles of personal finance as a writer and editor at CreditCards.com, Bankrate and CNET.

Before she ever wrote about money, she worked in a handful of newsrooms across Austin, Texas, covering everything from the Texas Legislature to SXSW and the 2019 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Her work has been featured in The Daily Texan, Austin Chronicle and KUT.

A Texas native, Liliana graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. When she’s offline, you can probably find her paddling boarding on Lady Bird Lake, riding her moped around town or reading for her book club.