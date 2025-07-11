Paul Kim

Joined July 2025

The latest from Paul

Your Teen Got a Ticket or Was in an Accident on Your Car Insurance. Now What?

Your Teen Got a Ticket or Was in an Accident on Your Car Insurance. Now What?

Insurance
Published: Jul 11, 202514 min read
When (and How) to Fire a Financial Services Provider

When (and How) to Fire a Financial Services Provider

Family Finance
Published: Jul 11, 20259 min read