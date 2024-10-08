Best Banks and Credit Unions in Illinois

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Sort by: Cash Bonus APY (Annual Percentage Yield) Cash Bonus Our Partner Company Highlight Our Partner VIEW RATES Savings Account with up to 4.30% APY* (see website for details) Cash Bonus up to $300 with direct deposit set up (Terms apply)

No monthly fees

Up to 2-day-early paycheck

Up to $2M of additional FDIC insurance through a network of participating banks *Rate as of 8/26/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.30% Cash Bonus $300.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.10% APY* with a Discover™ Savings Account Earn Over 5X the National Savings Average¹

$0 Min. Balance to Earn APY

$0 Monthly Fees & No Min. Opening Deposit

No Overdraft Fees

Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 ² *Rate as of 9/25/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.10% Cash Bonus $0.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.35% APY* with CIT's Savings Account $100 minimum balance for APY

No account opening or monthly service fees

Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app

FDIC Insured *Rate as of 5/15/2023 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.35% Cash Bonus $0.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.50% APY* with Barclays' Tiered Savings Account No monthly maintenance fees

Secure, 24/7 online access to your funds

FDIC insured *Rate as of 8/28/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.50% Cash Bonus $0.00

In many states, local banks are popular options for their tendency to offer higher interest rates, more flexible terms and lower fees than larger national institutions. Bank officials often live within the communities they serve, giving them specific knowledge and understanding of their customers’ needs.

That's also the case for the Prairie State, where many banks — including community and regional banks — operate in the Prairie State. Money researched leading financial institutions based on their account options, fees and annual percentage yields (APYs) to identify the best banks in Illinois for 2024-2025:

WinTrust - Best Overall

- Best Overall BMO Harris - Best for Money Market Accounts

- Best for Money Market Accounts Citi - Best for CDs

- Best for CDs Old National - Best for Students

- Best for Students PNC - Best for Savings Accounts

*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided was accurate as of Oct. 8, 2024.

WinTrust is a community bank that operates over 75 branches in Illinois. It has a variety of account options, including free checking accounts, CDs and even accounts for children with low monthly fees. Through WinTrust, you can also take advantage of free financial education resources, safe deposit boxes and other perks.

WinTrust does require a minimum deposit of $100 for checking accounts, which is higher than some banks. Additionally, it doesn't disclose its APYs online; you have to contact a branch for details.

Pros Broad branch and ATM network

Checking accounts without monthly fees

Special accounts for children and seniors Cons Checking accounts have a higher account minimum

Rates not listed online

Best for Money Market Accounts: BMO Harris View Rates

BMO Harris offers APYs on its money market accounts that are significantly higher than the national average. While some banks require you to deposit thousands to open a money market account, BMO Harris has a minimum opening deposit requirement of just $25.

BMO Harris operates hundreds of branches in Illinois, so you can easily find a branch or ATM near you. However, the bank tends to offer lower-than-usual APYs on savings accounts, and most of its deposit accounts have monthly fees.

Pros Broad branch and ATM network

Higher-than-average APY on money market accounts

Low minimum deposit requirement Cons Lower APYs on savings accounts

Monthly fees apply

Best for CDs: Citi View Rates

While many banks have CDs, Citi offers several different types of CDs, including fixed-rate, step-up and no-penalty options. Plus, its promotional-rate CDs have higher-than-average APYS. The bank requires just $500 to open a CD — a lower-than-usual minimum — and you may qualify for a higher interest rate if you're an existing Citi customer.

However, the maximum CD term is five years, which is a shorter maximum than some other banks offer. Citi's rates for savings accounts tend to be on the low end, but rates vary by location.

Pros Higher-than-average APYs on select CD terms

Multiple CD options

Low minimum deposit requirement Cons Maximum CD term is five years

Lower APYs ons savings accounts

Rates vary by ZIP code

Best for Students: Old National View Rates

High school and college students can take advantage of Old National's student accounts to get access to checking accounts without a monthly fee. Plus, they'll be able to access their money at ATMs and banking centers located near over 100 colleges and universities. Through Old National, students can also use the bank's budgeting tools to establish strong financial habits and better their money management skills.

Be aware, though, that the student account does have a monthly fee if the student opts for a paper statement, and unlike other banks, Old National doesn't have a special savings account for students.

Pros Free checking option for students who opt for e-statements

No minimum balance requirement

Free budgeting tools Cons Paper statements require a monthly fee

No special savings accounts for students

Best for Savings Accounts: PNC View Rates

With PNC's Virtual Wallet, you can take advantage of a checking account, reserve checking account and savings account all in one. And as a new customer, you can qualify for hundreds of dollars in promotional offers.

Although PNC has monthly fees on most deposit accounts, its fees are fairly low. Also, the bank offers higher-than average APYs on certain CD terms, helping you grow your money over time. However, PNC has lower APYs on its savings and money market accounts.

Pros Special promotional bonuses

Budgeting and money management tools

Higher-than-average APYs on CDs Cons Low APYs on savings and money market accounts

Monthly fees apply

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Compare Savings Accounts rates today Up to 2-day-early paycheck View Rates Best For Deposits Over $7k Earn up to 4.30% APY* Minimum Balance to Open an Account: $0

Cash Bonus up to $300 with Direct Deposit¹

No Account Fees² & No-fee Overdraft Coverage³

Up to 2-Day-Early Paycheck⁴

Up to $2M of Additional FDIC Insurance⁵ *Rate as of 10/8/2024 View SoFi Offer No monthly maintenance fees View Rates Earn 4.50% APY* $0 Min. Balance to Earn APY on Barclays' Tiered Savings

No Monthly Maintenance Fees

Easy Direct Deposits & Online Transfers

Deposits are FDIC Insured ² *Rate as of 8/28/2024 View Barclays Offer Savings plan that fits your lifestyle View Rates Earn 4.35% APY* with CIT's Savings Account $100 minimum balance for APY

No account opening or monthly service fees

Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app

FDIC Insured *Rate as of 5/15/2023 View CIT Bank Offer No minimum opening deposit View Rates Earn 4.10% APY* Earn Over 5X the National Savings Average¹

$0 Min. Balance to Earn APY

$0 Monthly Fees & No Min. Opening Deposit

No Overdraft Fees

Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 ² *Rate as of 9/25/2024 View Discover Offer

How we chose the Best Banks of 2024-2025

To determine our list of best banks for 2024-2025, Money evaluated hundreds of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks and online banks ranked by assets. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks.

To identify the best banks and credit unions in Illinois, we researched leading financial institutions operating within the state. We researched account offerings, deposit minimums, rates and fees, as well as the number of branches each institution operates in the state.

You can read our full methodology here.

More from Money

Back to Best Banks

Best Online Banks

Best National Banks