Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Best Banks and Credit Unions in the Northeast of 2023-2024

By: Leslie Cook
Editor: Jill Cornfield
Published: Oct 18, 2023 4 min read
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Our Partner
Company Highlight
TOP PARTNER
Our Partner
VIEW RATES

Earn 5.05% APY* with CIT's Platinum Savings Account

  • With $5,000 min. balance for APY
  • Get started with as little as $100
  • No account opening or monthly services fees
  • Opening an account takes about 5 minutes on your computer or mobile 
  • FDIC insured


*Rate as of 8/1/2023

Our Partner
VIEW RATES

Earn up to 4.50% APY* with SoFi's Savings Account

  • Cash Bonus up to $250 with direct deposit set up (Terms apply)
  • No monthly fees 
  • Up to 2-day-early paycheck
  • Up to $2M of additional FDIC insurance through a network of participating banks


*Rate as of 8/1/2023

Our Partner
VIEW RATES

Earn 4.30% APY* with Discover's Savings Account 

  • Earn over five times the national average with a high-yield savings account
  • No minimum opening deposit
  • No monthly fees
  • No overdraft fees
  • FDIC insured


*Rate as of 8/1/2023

Bigger than community banks but smaller than national banks, regional banks generally have an asset range of $10 billion to $100 billion. While some local banks are limited to just one community, a regional bank can operate branches across a few states and have a history in each community.

Here is our list of the best banks and credit unions in the Northeast for 2023-2024:

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Open a High-Yield Savings Account today and start earning interest
Take advantage of an FDIC insured, High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi. Click on your state and find out more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

View Rates

Valley National Bank is our pick for the best bank overall because of its low fees, high interest rate on its All Access Savings account and above-average ranking in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction survey. New customers opening an All Access Rewards checking account will earn $20 per month for a full year if they have a direct deposit of at least $750 each statement cycle.

Pros
  • 0.85% APY on All Access Savings account
  • Low opening balances and fees
  • High customer satisfaction ratings
Cons
  • No APY on All Access Checking account
  • Overdraft and insufficient funds fees are higher than other banks considered

View Rates

Capital One scored 691 points out of 1,000 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, the highest ranking among the banks we considered. Customers who bank with Capital One will enjoy high APYs on deposit accounts, very few fees, an extensive ATM network and great customer service.

Pros
  • High APY
  • Few fees
  • 70,000-ATM network
Cons
  • 30 branch cafes

View Rates

Apple Bank's Simple Savings account is our pick for best interest rate, with a 3.5% APY paid on balances up to $49,999.99. Higher balances earn 4.15% APY. There is no opening or minimum balance requirement, no monthly service fees, and four out-of-network operator fees are reimbursed monthly. Plus, a debit card is included with the account.

Pros
  • High APY on savings account
  • Easy to open
Cons
  • Low APY on other deposit accounts

View Rates

Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union is our pick for best fees because it charges the fewest service charges among the institutions we considered. There are no monthly service fees, no insufficient funds fee, no incoming wire transfer fees and lower-than-usual outgoing wire fees. Plus, you’ll earn a decent 0.20% APY when you open a Checking Account and an even better 0.50% APY when you open a Savings Account.

Pros
  • Few fees
  • Opportunity to earn cash bonuses
  • 70,000-ATM network
Cons
  • No ATM card with Savings Account 

View Rates

Citadel’s Cashback Rewards Checking account is our pick for the best rewards. New customers earn a $300 bonus when opening the account and then earn 1% cash back on purchases, up to $120 per year. Other perks include no Citadel fees on out-of-network ATMs, free overdraft transfers and no charge for stop payments.

Pros
  • Earns cash back
  • Sign-up bonus
  • Few fees
Cons
  • No APY on rewards checking account
  • Requirements to waive the $10 monthly service fee can be steep

How we chose the Best Banks of 2023-2024

To determine our list of Best Banks for 2023-2024, Money staff evaluated 273 of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks. You can read our full methodology here.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Save money the right way with a High-Yield Savings Account
For an easy and effective way of saving money, a High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi is a good bet. Just click below and open your account today.
View Rates

More from Money

Back to Best Banks of 2023-2024

Best Banks for Members of the Military of 2023-2024

How to Choose a Regional Bank

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
With a Savings Account from SoFi, you can save money while earning it
View Rates