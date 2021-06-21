Best Chromebook Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, with literally millions of deals rolling out on June 21 and 22. Members of Amazon Prime can save money on a huge array of products, including great discounts on highly in-demand Chromebooks.

Chromebooks are inexpensive laptops that run with Google’s Chrome operating system, many of which have touchscreens and can switch from laptop to tablet (known as 2-in-1 laptops). They’re typically an affordable option for younger students and users looking for a flexible and lightweight laptop to browse the web, stream videos and work with documents online.

(If you need some help choosing the best specs, our best laptops story can give you some guidance on the factors to consider when shopping for a Chromebook or other laptop.)

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Chromebook Deals

We’ve compiled a list of what we believe are the best Chromebook deals on Amazon Prime Day right now. Check them out below. Just bear in mind that the sale prices are generally are available only to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the membership program that includes two-day (or faster) shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of video and music content. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime to people who haven’t been subscribers recently.

• ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: $389.99 (list price $479.99)

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 64GB

The ASUS Flip C433 is a 14” premium Chromebook. It’s powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and features 8GB of memory and 64GB of storage. It has a multi-touch, full-HD display and a versatile 360° foldable design.

It typically retails at $480, but during Prime Day it’ll be on sale at $390 for Prime members.

• Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: $299.99 (list price $499.99)

CPU: Intel Celeron 3965Y | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB

The Samsung Plus V2 comes with a drawing stylus that you can use to write and sketch on its 12.2” multi-touch screen. It also has a front camera with a 13 megapixels resolution that’s good for taking clear pictures and looking nice and crisp in your virtual meetings.

This Samsung model usually sells for over $400, but you’ll be able to buy it for $300 during the Prime Day sale.

• Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $224.99 (list price $499.00)

CPU: Intel Celeron N4020 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB

The Acer Spin 311 is another foldable Chromebook. With a 360° hinge, it allows you to adjust the screen angle to the mode that best fits your task, be it watching a TV show on tablet and tent mode or editing documents on laptop mode. It has a 11.6” high-definition touch display with damage resistant Gorilla glass. Additionally, it packs an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage which makes it a good choice for light browsing.

• HP Chromebook 11a: $189.99 (list price $259.99)

CPU: Mediatek MT8183 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB

This 11” HP Chromebook offers a full-size keyboard, up to 15 hours of battery life and a snow white sleek design. It has ports for headphones, Micro SD cards and USB Type-C and Type- A drives. It comes with a Mediatek mobile processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. Additionally, its anti-glare display makes it a perfect choice to stream your favorite shows and movies.

• Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: $309.99 (list price $429.99)

CPU: Intel Core i3 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB

Like most Chromebooks in this list, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop that combines a touchscreen, a keyboard and a 360° convertible design. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. It has a 13” full HD display with a narrow screen bezel. It’s also compatible with the Lenovo digital pen, which is sold separately, to enhance your interactive experience with the screen.

