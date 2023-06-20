Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET A FREE QUOTE No waiting periods on preventive, basic, and major services

One of the key considerations when choosing insurance is the waiting period, or the time between when you purchase coverage and when you can start using it. There are certain situations where waiting periods are more likely. For example, some life insurance policies don't have a waiting period, but will typically require a medical exam before coverage starts. There are no-exam life insurance policies available, but you'll usually have to opt for a waiting period to get this benefit.

Similarly, if you're in need of dental care right away, you may be considering no-waiting-period dental insurance. Whether you find yourself between jobs or you've been without dental insurance for too long, a no-waiting-period plan can help provide a solution to bridge the gap.

When it comes to selecting the best dental insurance plan, it's important to consider several factors, including how much coverage you want, the plan’s affordability and what the provider's reputation is like.

This guide will help you make an informed decision to find a plan that's best suited to your situation. If you're looking for dental coverage for your whole family, you may also want to check out our recommendations for pet dental insurance.

Our Top Picks for Dental Insurance Plans With No Waiting Period

Best Dental Insurance Plans With No Waiting Period Reviews

Pros Offers three plans with no waiting periods and varying coverage options

Ranked first in J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Dental Plan Satisfaction Study

Discounts can range between 20% and 40% for select dental services

Network of approximately 270,000 providers Cons Limited coverage for orthodontic care

No coverage for implants

Why we chose it: Humana offers a range of plan options and discounts within a large network. What's more, the provider's customer satisfaction ratings are excellent.

Humana offers three dental plans without a waiting period. While orthodontic care coverage is limited and there is no coverage for implants, low deductibles and decent maximums for all other care make it one of the better choices for the majority of people who need no waiting period dental insurance. This includes the Preventative Value plan, which has a $50 deductible and no annual maximum.

Humana has a network of approximately 270,000 providers, so finding in-network coverage is easy. Humana also ranked first in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dental Plan Satisfaction Study, which demonstrates that customers find significant value in the provider's plans and communication.

Plans available Monthly premium Annual coverage max Deductible Dental Savings Plus $6.99 Discount-only savings plan that does not provide regular coverage Discount-only savings plan that does not provide regular coverage Preventive Value $19.99 No annual max, but only preventative services are covered $50 per person ($150 lifetime) Loyalty Plus $38.99 $1,000 / $1,250 / $1,500 annual maximum, but discounted services do not count against either the annual maximum or deductibles $150 individual lifetime and $450 family lifetime

[humana.com, quote based on a 40-year-old in Michigan]

Best for Plan Options: Spirit Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Pros High annual maximums

$100 lifetime deductible on all plans

Vision add-on available Cons Not available in Washington

Higher monthly premium than some comparable providers

Why we chose it: Spirit Dental & Vision has many plans with no waiting period to choose from, which gives policyholders extensive options for customization to their needs.

The company has eight plans to choose from with no waiting periods for major services so you can find care based on your priorities — whether that's affordability or coverage. All plans also have $100 plan lifetime deductibles and relatively high coverage maximums.

One unusual benefit Spirit Dental offers is the ability to add vision insurance to your dental plan for $7 a month.

However, Spirit Dental doesn't operate in Washington State. Additionally, while Spirit Dental's plans have some of the highest annual maximums in the industry, you will also pay higher premiums than you would with some comparable providers.

Plan Monthly premium Annual coverage max Deductible Secure Network $24.05 $1,250 $100 lifetime Core Network $31.74 $1,200 $100 lifetime Secure Choice $37.23 $1,250 $100 lifetime Pinnacle Network $39.14 $5,000 $100 lifetime Senior Preferred Network $46.61 $3,500 $100 lifetime Core Choice $48.99 $1,200 $100 lifetime Pinnacle Choice $63.89 $5,000 $100 lifetime Senior Preferred Choice $75.02 $3,500 $100 lifetime

Best for Preventative Care Coverage: Delta Dental Insurance Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Pros Preventative services covered at 100% for all plans

Relatively high annual maximum

Online dental care cost calculator Cons Waiting periods for higher-tier plans

Not available in Minnesota and North Dakota

Why we chose it: Delta Dental fully covers preventative services on all plans while offering reasonably high annual maximums and an online dental care cost calculator.

For Delta Dental's Preventative Plan, there is no waiting period. Preventative services, including cleanings, X-rays and sealants, are covered by Delta Dental at 100%, meaning you'll pay nothing for these services. However, you'll have to pay fully out of pocket for most restorative and major services such as fillings, crowns and bridges under this policy. If you're looking for an affordable plan that saves you money on basic dental services, this may be a good option for you.

If you choose a higher-tier plan, you'll receive better coverage for basic and major services. However, you'll have a one-year waiting period for in-network procedures.

Delta Dental has reasonably high annual maximums, even under its most affordable plan. You can also estimate the cost of your dental care with a free calculator on the Delta Dental website.

Delta Dental is not available in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Plan Monthly Premium Annual coverage max Deductible Preventative Plan $15.39 $1,000 per person (100% preventative, 0% all other care) $0 Graduated Low Plan $34.79 $800/$1,000 (100% preventative, 50%/70% basic, 35%/50% major, no orthodontic coverage) $50 Graduated High Plan $45.40 $1,000 first year, $1,200 second year (100% preventative, 65%/80% basic, 50%/60% major, no orthodontic coverage) $50

[https://www.mysmilecoverage.com/delta/ quote for an individual in Michigan]



Best for Discounts: Cigna Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Pros Inexpensive preventative coverage with no deductibles

In-network applies to 93,000 dentists nationwide

24-hour customer service line Cons Not all preventative care is covered by the $0 deductible portion of plans

Waiting period for restorative services

Rates, exclusions, limitations and other terms vary by state

Why we chose it: Cigna offers access to a large nationwide network of dentists that provide discounts for certain services, plus 24/7 customer service.

Cigna provides access to a nationwide network of 93,000 dentists. Plans are affordable, and while you'll have to pay fully out-of-pocket for some services depending on your plan — for example, basic restorative services under the Dental Preventive plan or orthodontic services under the Dental 1000 plan — you may have access to discounts from in-network dentists.

While Cigna has plans with no deductible and pays 100% for preventative care, it also has limitations, such as waiting periods for specific procedures and various plan exclusions and rates depending on your state. Additionally, not all preventative services are covered in the Preventative Plan. While this may be confusing, Cigna's customer service representatives are available 24/7 to answer your questions.

Plan Monthly premium Annual coverage max Deductible Dental Preventive Plan $19 No annual maximum, but only covers preventative care such as dental check-ups, cleanings and routine X-rays No deductibles but only covers preventative care such as dental check-ups, cleanings and routine X-rays Dental 1000 $33 $1,000; applies toward fillings, crowns, root canals and similar care $50 individual and $150 family for basic and major restorative care; $0 for preventative care such as dental check-ups, cleanings and routine X-rays Dental 1500 $39 $1,500; applies toward fillings, crowns, root canals and similar care $1,000 lifetime; applies to orthodontic care including braces $50 individual and $150 family for basic and major restorative care; $0 for preventative care such as dental check-ups, cleanings and routine X-rays

$1,000 lifetime; applies to orthodontic care including braces

Best for Families: UnitedHealthcare Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Pros Wide variety of family plans to meet different needs and situations

Relatively high annual maximums available

Per-person versus policy-wide maximums Cons Orthodontic coverage has a one-year waiting period

While all plans have 100% preventative from day one, not all cover basic care until after the waiting period

Why we chose it: UnitedHealthcare has some of the most varied plan options for different families and situations, no waiting period for preventative care and relatively high annual maximums.

UnitedHealthcare is ideal for those managing care for multiple people, as there are a number of family plans to choose from. Plus, each individual has their own relatively high annual coverage amount — for example, $1,000 per person on the most affordable plan.

Before you jump into a UnitedHealthcare plan, you should be aware of waiting periods on specific care. For instance, while you will have 100% preventative care under all plans from day one, you'll have to wait 12 months before any orthodontic care is covered. Even some basic care may have a waiting period under specific plans.

[Based on a quote for one individual, one spouse and one child in Michigan]

Plan Monthly premium Annual coverage max Deductible Primary Dental $78.52 $1,000 per person, max three family members $50 per person (max three per family), with 100% of preventative care and 50% of basic care covered after deductible from day policy is in effect

Covers 65% of basic after one year and 80% after two years

Major services: Not covered Primary Preferred Dental $117.86 $1,000 per person, max three family members $50 per person (max three per family), with 100% of preventative care and 35% of basic care covered after deductible from day policy is in effect

Covers 65% of basic after one year and 80% after two years

Major services: 15% covered after six months, 50% after one year and 60% after two years Premier Choice Dental $134.77 $1,500 per person, max three family members $50 per person (max three per family), with 100% of preventative care and 50% of basic care covered after deductible from day policy is in effect

Covers 65% of basic after one year and 80% after two years

Major services: 10% covered after six months, 40% after one year and 50% after two years Premier Elite Dental $151.51 $2,000 per person, max three family members $50 per person (max three per family) with 100% of preventative care and 50% of basic care covered after deductible from day policy is in effect

Covers 65% of basic after one year and 80% after two years

Major services: 15% covered after six months, 50% after one year and 60% after two years Premier Plus Dental $162.55 $2,000 per person, max three family members $50 per person (max three per family), with 100% of preventative care and 50% of basic care covered after deductible from day policy is in effect

Covers 65% of basic after one year and 80% after two years

Major services: 10% covered after six months, 40% after one year and 50% after two years

Children's orthodontic such as braces covered 50% after 1 year, $1,000 lifetime Premier Max Dental $163.57 $3,000 per person, max three family members $50 per person (max three per family), with 100% of preventative care covered after deductible from day policy is in effect

Covers 50% of basic after four months, 65% after one year and 80% after two years

Major services: 50% covered after one year and 60% after two years Primary Preferred Plus Dental $170.46 $1,000 per person, max three family members $50 per person (max three per family), with 100% of preventative care and 35% of basic care covered after deductible from day policy is in effect.

Includes non-network dentists.

Covers 65% of basic after one year and 80% after two years.

Major services: 15% covered after six months, 50% after one year and 60% after two years.

Best for Choosing Your Own Dentist: Denali Dental Get a Free Quote

Pros Ability to select preferred dentists

High annual maximum available

No waiting periods for any services Cons Dental insurance is more expensive than other providers on this list

Plans only available in 34 states

Why we chose it: With Denali Dental, you can choose your own dentist, offering you maximum flexibility. You'll also get immediate coverage for all services and benefit from high annual maximums.

Denali Dental has no waiting periods for any of its services. This applies to any dentist you choose, whether they are in Denali’s network or not. Preventative services are fully covered, but unlike many other providers, this doesn't include diagnostic services such as X-rays. There is some coverage for basic and major services on both available plans, and in the Summit plan, you'll also receive some coverage for orthodontic care. Denali covers a higher percentage of non-preventative services for each year you have the policy. However, you'll pay significantly more in premiums than other no-waiting-period dental plans on this list.

The greatest limitation of Denali Dental's no waiting period plans is that they are only available in 34 states.

Other companies we considered

Pros Has a rewards program

Plans with no waiting period for preventative care, crowns, bridges and fillings

Discounted rates at in-network providers

Discounts also available at associated pharmacies Cons Certain dental plans are not available in all states

Lack of 24/7 customer support and claims reporting

Ameritas offers a number of different insurance and financial products. The company is also known for offering rewards when you use your dental plan benefits, which you can redeem on future dental procedures. For example, you can earn rewards if you visit your dentist once a year.

However, Ameritas doesn’t have 24/7 customer support and some dental insurance plans are not available in all states.

Pros Offers both individual and employer-sponsored coverage

Company has a good reputation in the insurance industry Cons Poor ratings from online reviewers

Coverage not available in all states, including New York and Virginia

Anything beyond preventative care will have a waiting period

Aflac is well-known in the insurance industry. The company also offers regular dental plans that cover basic services with no waiting period. However, if you need full dental coverage, you may want to look at more comprehensive plans. Also, the company has a number of poor ratings across online review sites, including a 1.12 out of 5 score on the BBB's website.

Pros One of the largest insurance providers in the U.S. with extensive provider network

Plans are relatively low cost compared to other providers

Ability to bundle with health and vision plans for reduced premiums overall Cons Only offers dental insurance in 14 states

Anthem primarily caters to large companies and plans may not be suitable for individual coverage

Anthem is the third-largest insurance company in the U.S. and a common provider used by large organizations and companies. However, that reach is not reflected in its dental plans, which are only available in 14 states. That said, Anthem might be a good choice if you live in an eligible state and want to bundle no waiting period dental insurance with a health and vision plan for reduced premiums.

Dental Insurance Plans With No Waiting Period Guide

Main things to know before choosing dental insurance plans with no waiting period

No-waiting-period dental insurance provides coverage, usually for preventative and basic dental services, from day one. Some insurance plans with no waiting period also cover non-preventative procedures such as fillings and crowns. Depending on the services that you want to access right away, you'll need to choose a provider and plan that has no waiting period for the right types of care.

When choosing between providers, consider the cost of monthly premiums, maximum annual coverage limits and the type of coverage you will receive. You should also make sure that you'll have access to your preferred dentist, if applicable. You may also need to receive care in multiple locations, so in that case, ensure that you can access a wide network of dentists.

What is the average cost of dental insurance plans with no waiting period?

The plans on this list cost around $30 a month per individual, but will cost more for more comprehensive plans, especially those covering orthodontic services.

What are the requirements of dental insurance plans with no waiting period?

A higher premium is the first expectation you should have when looking at insurance companies offering no-waiting-period plans. You'll also have to pay for your plan up front, as coverage will begin immediately. Be sure to read your policy's details so you're aware of any requirements related to eligible dentists you can choose from, waiting period exceptions for certain types of care and whether you'll be covered for any pre-existing conditions.

How do dental insurance plans with no waiting period work?

Dental insurance plans with no waiting period allow you to receive care as soon as you are enrolled instead of waiting a certain period of time — typically, six or 12 months — for coverage to begin. With more basic policies, you can only access preventative care right away, while higher-tier plans allow you to forego waiting periods for basic and major procedures.

Dental Insurance Plans With No Waiting Period FAQs Can I have two dental insurance plans? chevron-down chevron-up You might have two insurance plans that cover the cost of dental treatment, also known as dual coverage, if you receive dental insurance from two employers or are included in your spouse's dental plan. However, coordination of benefits (COB) rules, which vary from state to state, determine how both providers will share the cost of dental services. Dual coverage doesn't mean you'll receive double the number of benefits. However, depending on your state's rules, you might pay a smaller co-pay for treatment than if you had one plan. What types of services are typically covered by dental insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Preventative care such as cleanings, X-rays and check-ups are covered by most dental insurance plans. Basic services such as fillings and extractions are also usually included, but you'll typically have to pay a higher portion of these services out of pocket. Major services are the next-highest tier of dental coverage and include crown replacements and dental implants. Orthodontic coverage is rarely covered by standard policies. Why are dental insurance plans with no waiting period more expensive? chevron-down chevron-up No-waiting-period dental insurance plans are more expensive than plans with waiting periods because insurers assume a higher risk of immediate expensive treatments. Who should get a dental insurance plan with no waiting period? chevron-down chevron-up Anyone who needs immediate dental care, has a history of dental problems or has not always been consistent in their oral hygiene should consider a dental insurance plan with no waiting period. If you recently lost employer-sponsored dental care or are worried you won't have a plan before an employer-sponsored plan kicks in, this type of insurance may also be a good gap solution.

How We Found the Best Dental Insurance Plans With No Waiting Period

Finding the best dental insurance plans with no waiting period required weighing the varying benefits and downsides of different plans, including:

Annual maximums: Annual maximums are one of the biggest factors limiting the use you will get out of a dental insurance plan. Ultimately, if you reach your entire annual maximum in one procedure, it will not matter how much coverage you have for other needed procedures or how low the deductible is because everything after that will be out-of-pocket.

Premiums: Monthly premiums are one of the main factors to consider when assessing a plan's affordability. You'll pay premiums whether you use your policy or not, so we looked at plans that averaged around $30 per month or lower.

Basic and major care coverage and waiting periods: While all reviewed providers have no-waiting-period dental plans, the types of services with no waiting periods varied. We provided a range of options depending on the kind of dental care you might need immediately.

In-network and out-of-network coverage: In-network requirements may not be a big concern for people in populated areas with a lot of options. But if you have to travel a significant distance to see an in-network provider, the added costs and hassle can undermine the other benefits of a plan. We valued companies that had wide networks or that have good options for out-of-network coverage.

Availability of orthodontic care: While most no-waiting-period dental policies don't cover orthodontic services, we evaluated whether this was included in each insurer's offerings.

