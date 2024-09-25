Best Financial Planners

Money surveyed more than 1,000 financial planners to arrive at the 80 best, who all earned high marks for qualifications, trust, services and customer service. Use the table below and more options in the search function to help you find a professional to plan your financial life.
Published: Sept. 19, 2024 | Read the full methodology here.
|Advisor Name
The 80 highest-scoring planners of about 1,000 respondents.
Scores out of five. 5 stars displayed for scores of 4.8 to 5.0;
4-½ stars for those of 4.3 to 4.7.
More on scoring here.
|Location
All planners said they offer video meetings.
Many can and will serve clients in states other than the one in which they are based.
|Key Designation All respondents are Certified Financial Planners (CFP). Some also have ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant), CPA (Certified Public Accountant, CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and/or CPS (Certified Portfolio Specialist). More on designations here.
|Planning Experience As reported by the planners. Use the search link above the list to search by experience and reported age range.
|Focus Areas The two core planning areas for which the planners said they spend the most client time. More on focus areas here.
|Minimum Assets for New Clients As reported by the planners. Some also said a minimum fee may apply. These requirements may be negotiable with some planners.
|
Ben Johnson
Gap Financial Services
|Austin, TX
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Brian T. Houts
Frazier Financial Advisors
|Upper Arlington, OH
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Tax, retirement
|No asset requirement; minimum annual fee may apply
|
Gerard Kassouf
Kassouf Wealth Advisors
|Birmingham, AL
|CFP®, CPA, PFS
|More than 20 years
|Tax, general financial
|No minimum
|
Kathy Longo
Flourish Wealth Management
|Edina, MN
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Elizabeth K. Miller
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC
|Summit, NJ
|CFP®, CFA
|More than 20 years
|Investment, general financial
|$5,000,001 +
|
William R. Collins IV
Morgan Stanley
|Purchase, NY
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, retirement
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Taylor Steele
Cadent Capital / Raymond James
|Las Colinas, TX
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, retirement
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Daniel Farid Yasharel
NWF Advisory Group
|Los Angeles, CA
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Investment, general financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Julie E. Hall
Vision Capital Partners
|Ann Arbor, MI
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|No asset requirement; minimum annual fee may apply
|
Laura Addington
Addington Financial Group
|Winnsboro, TX
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, retirement
|No minimum
|
Melissa A. Cox
Institutional Securities Corp
|Dallas, TX
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Retirement, investment
|No minimum
|
Scott Oeth
Cahill Financial Advisors
|Edina, MN
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
John C. Girvin
Fiduciary Wealth Group
|Dayton, OH
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Mark L. Prendergast
APELLA WEALTH
|Huntington Beach, CA
|CFP®, CPA
|More than 20 years
|Estate, tax
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Martin Swiecki
The Valletta Group
|Northville, MI
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Peter Jeffrey Christakos
Westfield Wealth Management
|Cranford, NJ
|CFP®, CPA, PFS
|More than 20 years
|Investment, tax
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Heidi Ann Foster
American Wealth Management
|Reno, NV
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, tax
|No minimum
|
Paul Romo
Impact Financial Advisors
|Davis, CA
|CFP®, ChFC
|11-20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Michael Cooper
Ameriprise Financial LLC
|New York, NY
|CFP®, CPA, PFS
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Peter Lazaroff
Plancorp
|St. Louis, MO
|CFA
|11-20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Stacy Francis
Francis Financial, Inc.
|New York, NY
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Tax, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Chase Thomas
SFMG Wealth Advisors
|Plano, TX
|CFP®, CPA
|11-20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Stephen C. Brody
Greenville Financial Advisors
|Greenville, NC
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|No minimum
|
Jason Bottenfield
Steward Partners
|Dallas, TX
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Missie Beach
Wiser Wealth Management
|Marietta, GA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|No minimum
|
Roberta B. Ferguson
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC
|Lake Bluff, IL
|CFP®, CFA
|More than 20 years
|Investment, retirement
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Larry Lytle
Wiser Advisor Group
|Phoenix, AZ
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Investment, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Shashin Shah
SFMG Wealth Advisors
|Dallas, TX
|CFP®, CFA
|More than 20 years
|Investment, retirement
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Paul Morrone
Nexa Financial Group
|North Haven, CT
|CFP®, CPA, PFS
|11-20 years
|Investment, tax
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Tyler A. Gray
SageOak Financial, LLC
|Tulsa, OK
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|General financial
|No minimum
|
Randall L. Franklin
Franklin Wealth Management Inc
|Madisonville, KY
|CFP®, CPA, PFS
|More than 20 years
|Investment, retirement
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Kevin Clark
Highview Advisor Group
|Columbus, OH
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Tax, general financial
|No minimum
|
Rich Jacobson
Jacobson Wealth Management
|Napa, CA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Kimberly L. Foss
Mercer Advisors
|Roseville, CA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Nayan Lapsiwala
ASPIRIANT LLC
|San Jose, CA
|CFP®, CFA
|11-20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
John R. Calvert III
Trapani Calvert Meyer / Northwestern Mutual
|Los Angeles, CA
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Devin DeLapp
SFMG Wealth Advisors
|Plano, TX
|CFP®
|6-10 years
|Investment, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Tara Scottino
True North Advisors, LLC
|McKinney, TX
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|$5,000,001 +
|
James "JJ" Williams
Williams Financial, LLC
|Bennington, VT
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Ben Jones
Wave Wealth
|Frisco, TX
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Investment, tax
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Scott Van Den Berg
Century Management Financial Advisors
|Austin, TX
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Victor Larsen
Larsen Financial Management, LLC
|San Antonio, TX
|CFP®, CPA
|More than 20 years
|Investment, tax
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Hannah Szarszewski
Blue Mountain Financial Planning
|Melissa, TX
|CFP®
|6-10 years
|General financial
|No minimum
|
Rose Price
VLP Financial Advisors
|Vienna, VA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Aimee Bauman
Caissa Wealth Strategies
|Bloomington, MN
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, estate
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Janet Stanzak
Financial Empowerment LLC
|Chanhassen, MN
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|No minimum
|
Daniel M. Yerger
MY Wealth Planners
|Longmont, CO
|CFP®, ChFC
|6-10 years
|Retirement, investment
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Aaron W. Clarke
Heritage Financial, LLC
|Ashburn, VA
|CFP®
|6-10 years
|Retirement, tax
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Kelly L. Oliven
William Blair & Company
|Chicago, IL
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, estate
|No minimum
|
Inna Rivilis
Sunflower Financial Planning
|Windham, NH
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Retirement, investment
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Crystal Billing
SFMG Wealth Advisors
|Plano, TX
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Andy Baxley
The Planning Center
|Chicago, IL
|CFP®
|6-10 years
|General financial
|No minimum
|
John Comer
McNellis & Asato
|Bloomington, MN
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Wes Battle
Financial Advantage Associates
|Rockville, MD
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|All retirement planning
|No minimum
|
Nathan Burcham
Burcham Benefits, LLC
|Knoxville, TN
|CFP®
|6-10 years
|Retirement, general financial
|No minimum
|
Mitchell Kraus
Capital Intelligence Associates
|Santa Monica, CA
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|No minimum
|
Edward Wildermuth
Innovative Financial Solutions
|Carmel, IN
|CFP®, CPA, ChFC
|11-20 years
|General financial
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Beth Jeter Hrubala
Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies
|Isle of Palms, SC
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Nathan W. Davis
Aspen Wealth Management
|Fort Worth, TX
|CFP®, CFA
|11-20 years
|Investment, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Robert M. Cheney
Westridge Wealth Strategies
|Winnetka, IL
|CFP®, CFA
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Jim Shagawat
AdvicePeriod
|Paramus, NJ
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Jonathan Robertson
Abacus Planning Group
|Columbia, SC
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
Brad D. Johnson
Ameriprise Financial
|Columbus, OH
|CFP®, ChFC
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Lisa Kirchenbauer
Omega Wealth Management, LLC
|Arlington, VA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Gayle Colman
Colman Knight Advisory Group, LLC
|Acton, MA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, general financial
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Marguerita Cheng
Blue Ocean Global Wealth
|Gaithersburg, MD
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, budgeting/debt
|No minimum
|
Tyson Ray
FORM Wealth Advisors
|Lake Geneva, WI
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
John Kvale
J.K. Financial, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|CFP®, CFA*
|More than 20 years
|Investment, retirement
|No minimum
|
John James Chichester, Jr.
Chichester Financial Group LLC
|Phoenix, AZ
|CFP®, CPA, PFS
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
James Lee
Lee Investment Management
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Gary Williams
Williams Asset Management
|Columbia, MD
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Stephen Roth
Limestone Financial Group
|South Orange, NJ
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Beth Gallen Mastromarino
Financial Planning Advisors
|Reading, PA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|General financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Jason Tafoya
The H Group
|Bellevue, WA
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Retirement, tax
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
George Clifford Lewis
Carson Wealth
|Milton, GA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Derek Lawson
Navigate Financial
|Suwanee, GA
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|Retirement, investment
|$250,000 - $1,000,000
|
Nycole Freer
Eden Financial
|Aliso Viejo, CA
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|General financial
|No minimum
|
Wendell B. Fuller
Fuller Wealth Advisors, Inc.
|Midlothian, VA
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Investment, tax
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Cheryl Holland
Abacus Planning Group
|Columbia, SC
|CFP®
|More than 20 years
|Retirement, general financial
|No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply
|
Michael Brocavich
Center For Financial Planning
|Southfield, MI
|CFP®
|11-20 years
|General financial
|$250,000 - $1,000,000