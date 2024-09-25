Best Financial Planners

Money surveyed more than 1,000 financial planners to arrive at the 80 best, who all earned high marks for qualifications, trust, services and customer service. Use the table below and more options in the search function to help you find a professional to plan your financial life.

Published: Sept. 19, 2024 | Read the full methodology here.

Advisor Name The 80 highest-scoring planners of about 1,000 respondents. Scores out of five. 5 stars displayed for scores of 4.8 to 5.0; 4-½ stars for those of 4.3 to 4.7. More on scoring here.
Location All planners said they offer video meetings. Many can and will serve clients in states other than the one in which they are based.
Key Designation All respondents are Certified Financial Planners (CFP). Some also have ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant), CPA (Certified Public Accountant, CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and/or CPS (Certified Portfolio Specialist). More on designations here. Planning Experience As reported by the planners. Use the search link above the list to search by experience and reported age range. Focus Areas The two core planning areas for which the planners said they spend the most client time. More on focus areas here. Minimum Assets for New Clients As reported by the planners. Some also said a minimum fee may apply. These requirements may be negotiable with some planners.

Ben Johnson

Gap Financial Services

 Austin, TX CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Brian T. Houts

Frazier Financial Advisors

 Upper Arlington, OH CFP® 11-20 years Tax, retirement No asset requirement; minimum annual fee may apply

Gerard Kassouf

Kassouf Wealth Advisors

 Birmingham, AL CFP®, CPA, PFS More than 20 years Tax, general financial No minimum

Kathy Longo

Flourish Wealth Management

 Edina, MN CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Elizabeth K. Miller

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC

 Summit, NJ CFP®, CFA More than 20 years Investment, general financial $5,000,001 +

William R. Collins IV

Morgan Stanley

 Purchase, NY CFP® More than 20 years Investment, retirement $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Taylor Steele

Cadent Capital / Raymond James

 Las Colinas, TX CFP® More than 20 years Investment, retirement $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Daniel Farid Yasharel

NWF Advisory Group

 Los Angeles, CA CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Investment, general financial $250,000 - $1,000,000

Julie E. Hall

Vision Capital Partners

 Ann Arbor, MI CFP® More than 20 years General financial No asset requirement; minimum annual fee may apply

Laura Addington

Addington Financial Group

 Winnsboro, TX CFP® More than 20 years Investment, retirement No minimum

Melissa A. Cox

Institutional Securities Corp

 Dallas, TX CFP® 11-20 years Retirement, investment No minimum

Scott Oeth

Cahill Financial Advisors

 Edina, MN CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, investment No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

John C. Girvin

Fiduciary Wealth Group

 Dayton, OH CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Mark L. Prendergast

APELLA WEALTH

 Huntington Beach, CA CFP®, CPA More than 20 years Estate, tax $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Martin Swiecki

The Valletta Group

 Northville, MI CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Peter Jeffrey Christakos

Westfield Wealth Management

 Cranford, NJ CFP®, CPA, PFS More than 20 years Investment, tax $250,000 - $1,000,000

Heidi Ann Foster

American Wealth Management

 Reno, NV CFP® More than 20 years Investment, tax No minimum

Paul Romo

Impact Financial Advisors

 Davis, CA CFP®, ChFC 11-20 years Retirement, general financial $250,000 - $1,000,000

Michael Cooper

Ameriprise Financial LLC

 New York, NY CFP®, CPA, PFS More than 20 years General financial $250,000 - $1,000,000

Peter Lazaroff

Plancorp

 St. Louis, MO CFA 11-20 years Retirement, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Stacy Francis

Francis Financial, Inc.

 New York, NY CFP® More than 20 years Tax, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Chase Thomas

SFMG Wealth Advisors

 Plano, TX CFP®, CPA 11-20 years Retirement, investment $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Stephen C. Brody

Greenville Financial Advisors

 Greenville, NC CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, investment No minimum

Jason Bottenfield

Steward Partners

 Dallas, TX CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Missie Beach

Wiser Wealth Management

 Marietta, GA CFP® More than 20 years General financial No minimum

Roberta B. Ferguson

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

 Lake Bluff, IL CFP®, CFA More than 20 years Investment, retirement $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Larry Lytle

Wiser Advisor Group

 Phoenix, AZ CFP® 11-20 years Investment, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Shashin Shah

SFMG Wealth Advisors

 Dallas, TX CFP®, CFA More than 20 years Investment, retirement $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Paul Morrone

Nexa Financial Group

 North Haven, CT CFP®, CPA, PFS 11-20 years Investment, tax No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Tyler A. Gray

SageOak Financial, LLC

 Tulsa, OK CFP® 11-20 years General financial No minimum

Randall L. Franklin

Franklin Wealth Management Inc

 Madisonville, KY CFP®, CPA, PFS More than 20 years Investment, retirement $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Kevin Clark

Highview Advisor Group

 Columbus, OH CFP® 11-20 years Tax, general financial No minimum

Rich Jacobson

Jacobson Wealth Management

 Napa, CA CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, general financial $250,000 - $1,000,000

Kimberly L. Foss

Mercer Advisors

 Roseville, CA CFP® More than 20 years Investment, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Nayan Lapsiwala

ASPIRIANT LLC

 San Jose, CA CFP®, CFA 11-20 years Retirement, investment $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

John R. Calvert III

Trapani Calvert Meyer / Northwestern Mutual

 Los Angeles, CA CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years General financial No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Devin DeLapp

SFMG Wealth Advisors

 Plano, TX CFP® 6-10 years Investment, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Tara Scottino

True North Advisors, LLC

 McKinney, TX CFP® More than 20 years General financial $5,000,001 +

James "JJ" Williams

Williams Financial, LLC

 Bennington, VT CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Ben Jones

Wave Wealth

 Frisco, TX CFP® 11-20 years Investment, tax No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Scott Van Den Berg

Century Management Financial Advisors

 Austin, TX CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Victor Larsen

Larsen Financial Management, LLC

 San Antonio, TX CFP®, CPA More than 20 years Investment, tax No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Hannah Szarszewski

Blue Mountain Financial Planning

 Melissa, TX CFP® 6-10 years General financial No minimum

Rose Price

VLP Financial Advisors

 Vienna, VA CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Aimee Bauman

Caissa Wealth Strategies

 Bloomington, MN CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, estate $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Janet Stanzak

Financial Empowerment LLC

 Chanhassen, MN CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment No minimum

Daniel M. Yerger

MY Wealth Planners

 Longmont, CO CFP®, ChFC 6-10 years Retirement, investment No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Aaron W. Clarke

Heritage Financial, LLC

 Ashburn, VA CFP® 6-10 years Retirement, tax $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Kelly L. Oliven

William Blair & Company

 Chicago, IL CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, estate No minimum

Inna Rivilis

Sunflower Financial Planning

 Windham, NH CFP® 11-20 years Retirement, investment No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Crystal Billing

SFMG Wealth Advisors

 Plano, TX CFP® More than 20 years General financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Andy Baxley

The Planning Center

 Chicago, IL CFP® 6-10 years General financial No minimum

John Comer

McNellis & Asato

 Bloomington, MN CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, general financial No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Wes Battle

Financial Advantage Associates

 Rockville, MD CFP® 11-20 years All retirement planning No minimum

Nathan Burcham

Burcham Benefits, LLC

 Knoxville, TN CFP® 6-10 years Retirement, general financial No minimum

Mitchell Kraus

Capital Intelligence Associates

 Santa Monica, CA CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, general financial No minimum

Edward Wildermuth

Innovative Financial Solutions

 Carmel, IN CFP®, CPA, ChFC 11-20 years General financial No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Beth Jeter Hrubala

Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies

 Isle of Palms, SC CFP® More than 20 years General financial $250,000 - $1,000,000

Nathan W. Davis

Aspen Wealth Management

 Fort Worth, TX CFP®, CFA 11-20 years Investment, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Robert M. Cheney

Westridge Wealth Strategies

 Winnetka, IL CFP®, CFA More than 20 years Retirement, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Jim Shagawat

AdvicePeriod

 Paramus, NJ CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years General financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Jonathan Robertson

Abacus Planning Group

 Columbia, SC CFP® 11-20 years Retirement, general financial $1,000,001 - $5,000,000

Brad D. Johnson

Ameriprise Financial

 Columbus, OH CFP®, ChFC More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Lisa Kirchenbauer

Omega Wealth Management, LLC

 Arlington, VA CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, general financial No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Gayle Colman

Colman Knight Advisory Group, LLC

 Acton, MA CFP® More than 20 years Investment, general financial No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Marguerita Cheng

Blue Ocean Global Wealth

 Gaithersburg, MD CFP® More than 20 years Investment, budgeting/debt No minimum

Tyson Ray

FORM Wealth Advisors

 Lake Geneva, WI CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, general financial $250,000 - $1,000,000

John Kvale

J.K. Financial, Inc.

 Dallas, TX CFP®, CFA* More than 20 years Investment, retirement No minimum

John James Chichester, Jr.

Chichester Financial Group LLC

 Phoenix, AZ CFP®, CPA, PFS More than 20 years Retirement, investment No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

James Lee

Lee Investment Management

 Saratoga Springs, NY CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Gary Williams

Williams Asset Management

 Columbia, MD CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Stephen Roth

Limestone Financial Group

 South Orange, NJ CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Beth Gallen Mastromarino

Financial Planning Advisors

 Reading, PA CFP® More than 20 years General financial $250,000 - $1,000,000

Jason Tafoya

The H Group

 Bellevue, WA CFP® 11-20 years Retirement, tax $250,000 - $1,000,000

George Clifford Lewis

Carson Wealth

 Milton, GA CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Derek Lawson

Navigate Financial

 Suwanee, GA CFP® 11-20 years Retirement, investment $250,000 - $1,000,000

Nycole Freer

Eden Financial

 Aliso Viejo, CA CFP® 11-20 years General financial No minimum

Wendell B. Fuller

Fuller Wealth Advisors, Inc.

 Midlothian, VA CFP® More than 20 years Investment, tax No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Cheryl Holland

Abacus Planning Group

 Columbia, SC CFP® More than 20 years Retirement, general financial No asset requirement, but minimum fees may apply

Michael Brocavich

Center For Financial Planning

 Southfield, MI CFP® 11-20 years General financial $250,000 - $1,000,000
