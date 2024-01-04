Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Since 2016, our team of writers and editors has dedicated thousands of hours to thoroughly research and evaluate various pet insurance companies. We meticulously examined 10 insurers, considering over 50 data points and scrutinizing the benefits, exclusions, and restrictions of each plan. As a result of this extensive research, we've identified and selected five top choices for the best pet insurance in South Dakota, including Embrace, Spot, and Pumpkin.

To find out more about the best pet insurance companies in South Dakota, read on.

Our top picks for best pet insurance in South Dakota

Here are the best pet insurance companies in South Dakota:

Best Pet Insurance Company in South Dakota Reviews

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Sells accident-only plans

Vet exam fees are covered

Curable pre-existing conditions covered

Covers behavioral modification at no extra cost Cons Enrollment fee of $25

Monthly payments are charged a recurring $1 transaction fee

Prescription medication coverage costs extra

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $61.43 per month Sample quotes for cats** $16.47 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $61.43 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $16.47 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Covers pet microchips

No upper age limit

24/7 telehealth helpline

270 days from date of treatment to file a claim Cons Higher-than-average premiums for young pets

Charges transaction fees for monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $38.08 per month Sample quotes for cats** $9.20 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $38.08 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $9.20 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $5,000 annual reimbursement limit, $750 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros 1-day waiting period for accidents

Up to 100% reimbursement with no annual limits

No upper age enrollment limit Cons No coverage for hereditary conditions if pet is enrolled after second birthday

Exam fees and physical therapy need a separate rider

No dental insurance

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $59.27 per month Sample quotes for cats** $13.24 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $59.27 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $10,000 annual reimbursement limit, $250 annual deductible and 80% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $13.24 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $10,000 annual reimbursement limit, $250 annual deductible and 80% reimbursement.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for prosthetic devices and wheelchairs with a wide range of deductibles

Available for pets as young as seven weeks with no upper age limit

Direct payments to vets available upon request Cons Delayed processing of claims

Alternative treatments and therapies are not covered

Policy upgrades are only permitted at the time of renewal

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $79.83 per month Sample quotes for cats** $22.48 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $79.83 per month for an Accident & Illness “Plus” plan with unlimited annual reimbursement limit, $250 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $22.48 per month for an Accident & Illness “Plus” plan with unlimited annual reimbursement limit, $250 annual deductible and 70% reimbursement.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review

Pros Preventive care bundles designed specifically for the unique requirements of young puppies and kittens.

No age restrictions – applicable to pets of all ages.

Brief 14-day waiting period for coverage of all conditions, including knee and hip dysplasia. Cons No customizable reimbursement levels

No accident-only option

Preventive plans don't reimburse for spay/neuter surgeries or dental cleanings

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $10K, 20K or unlimited Coinsurance 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $126.25 per month Sample quotes for cats** $26.93 per month

*Sample quote for 1-year old female French Bulldog residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $126.25 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $10K annual reimbursement limit, $250 annual deductible and 90% reimbursement.

**Sample quote for a 1-year old female Ragdoll residing in ZipCode 57101 (Sioux Falls). $26.93 per month for an Accident & Illness plan with $7K annual reimbursement limit, $250 annual deductible and 90% reimbursement.

Pet Insurance in South Dakota Guide

How much is pet insurance in South Dakota

We surveyed five companies and compared premiums for comprehensive accident and illness plans for dogs and cats. We found that pet insurance for dogs is always a lot more expensive than insurance for cats. This price gap remained consistent for policies that included wellness coverage.The higher insurance cost for dogs is attributed, in part, to data indicating that dogs require care more frequently than cats, and the associated expenses are generally higher when needed.

The cost of your pet insurance is influenced by several factors. The type of policy you choose plays a significant role, with accident and illness policies generally being more expensive than wellness plans or accident-only policies.

Additionally, the type of animal you have matters; dog insurance tends to be twice as costly as insurance for cats, while bird insurance starts at less than $21 per month, and horse insurance starts at over $80 per month.

Your pet's age is another determinant. Premiums increase as your pet ages and, once your dog or cat reaches 10 or 12 years old, the availability of insurance providers significantly decreases.

The pet's breed also affects costs. Purebreds prone to congenital or hereditary conditions generally have higher insurance premiums than mixed breeds. The size of your pet also matters, as insurance for larger dogs is typically more expensive than for smaller or toy-sized animals.

Finally, where you live influences the cost. Providers factor in your location to determine the monthly policy cost because it offers insight into the local cost of vet care expenses. For example, California pet owners spend an average of $1,500 annually, while those in North Dakota spend less than $800. Rates in other highly populated states like New York are high, while Florida and South Dakota have middling rates.

Variations between urban and rural areas within states also impact accident risk and, subsequently, accident coverage premiums. Urban pets face higher accident risks, such as car collisions, leading to increased premiums to offset these risks.

Cost of dog insurance in South Dakota

South Dakota pet owners can expect to pay anything between $38.08 - $126.25 in monthly premiums. Keep in mind that pet insurance coverage and pricing varies widely across providers and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Cost of cat insurance in South Dakota

The cost of pet insurance for cats in South Dakota, as in any other state, is priced significantly lower than that of dogs. Cats can be insured in South Dakota for an average of $9.20 - $26.93, depending on the policy.

Costs of pet care in South Dakota

The fact that veterinary care can be costly is widely acknowledged. In 2021, pet owners reportedly spent $34.3 billion on vet care and products, as estimated by the American Pet Products Association. Even for routine and pre-planned visits, veterinary care is not economically accessible.

Naturally, emergencies can significantly escalate expenses. According to Preventive Vet, a blog managed by a team of accredited veterinarians, emergency room exams for pets can range from $100 to $200, while basic blood tests may cost between $80 and $200. Imaging services vary, with X-rays priced as low as $150 and ultrasounds reaching up to $600. Hospitalization costs fluctuate from $600 for a single day to as much as $3,500 for a five-day stay. Emergency surgeries, in particular, can be substantial, potentially reaching as high as $5,000.

Average vet bills for dogs in South Dakota

According to CareCredit, a routine vet visit for a non-insured dog in South Dakota averages $60, excluding dental cleaning, which costs extra. However, addressing specific health issues during a vet visit incurs a higher cost.

Average vet bills for cats in South Dakota

Without insurance, a routine vet visit for a cat, encompassing bloodwork and a dental exam, typically ranges from $100 to $200, as indicated by MetLife Pet Insurance.

Pet Laws in South Dakota

In South Dakota, a person desiring to keep more than three pets or companion animals in any combination on the premises of a single residence shall apply to the Animal Control Officer for a multiple pet permit. Also, all dogs and cats three months or older must be fully vaccinated; after six months of age, all dogs and cats must be licensed by the State.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in South Dakota

Waiting periods: We compared waiting periods across providers. For instance, Figo offers a one-day waiting period for accidents, while Healthy Paws imposes a 15-day waiting period for accidents. Extended waiting periods may apply to specific conditions like cruciate ligament issues.

Vet exam fees: We evaluated whether the plan covers vet exam fees for injuries and illnesses, charges extra for this benefit or doesn't offer it at all. Uncovered fees can amount to $100 or more per visit.

Range of benefits: We examined whether the company offered additional benefits like direct payment to vets, 24/7 vet telehealth lines and optional wellness riders covering annual visits, vaccinations, and preventive treatments.

Pet insurance discounts: We identified potential discounts, including military, annual payment, and multi-pet discounts, and determining eligibility for cost savings.

Premiums: Premium costs are dependent on factors such as pet age, breed, location, and coverage choices. Larger dogs or those residing in urban areas may incur higher premiums.We evaluated how expensive or affordable premiums were across companies.

Deductible/Reimbursement Percentage/Annual Coverage Limit: We compared how many options each company offered, and whether an unlimited payout limit was available.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in South Dakota