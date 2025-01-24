10 Smart Devices That Actually Make Your Life Easier

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

The smart home – one in which lighting, heating, and electronic devices can be controlled remotely by phone or computer – used to be something more seen in sitcoms or movies than expected in your own life. Now, however, the technology marketplace has evolved so that smart devices are increasingly entering our homes and impacting our daily lives.

The numbers tell how “smart” homes are expected to get in the years to come. Valued at $81 billion in 2022, the global smart home market is expected to exceed $330 billion in value by 2030.

Smart home devices, then, are more than a fad or novelty. The top smart home tools can help you save money and protect your property.

Top Smart Home Buys

Smart homes transform the way we live our lives, offering convenience, security and peace of mind. But, with so many smart tools on the market, it can be difficult to determine which are worth the cost — and which are just hype.

To help you in making that distinction, we identified 10 of the most useful innovative smart home tools and devices:

1. Thermostats

The cost of heating, cooling and powering your home can be substantial. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average power bill was approximately $140 per month.

Smart thermostats could help you reduce your heating and cooling bills. These thermostats connect to WiFi and monitor your home and automatically adjust the temperature. In doing so, they turn off the heat or air conditioning more often than normal thermostats, which helps reduce your expenses.

In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that smart thermostats produced an average cost savings.of 8%. Such a reduction could deliver savings of over $100 a year to a typical U.S. home, which spends $1,346 on heating and cooling, according to Energy Star, the federal energy-savings program.

2. Security Systems

Smart security systems, such as video doorbells, security cameras and motion lights, can be effective deterrents against burglars. In a survey of convicted burglars, 60% of the respondents said the presence of an alarm system would cause them to stop their plans and seek out another property.

3. Cooktops

Smart cooktops may not turn you into a professional chef overnight, but they can certainly help your performance in the kitchen. Many smart cooktops are voice-controlled, so you can turn on a burner or turn down the heat while you're across the kitchen cutting vegetables.

Smart cooktops can also automatically set times when you place a pot on the surface, and turn off when the pot is removed to prevent accidental burns or overflowing water.

4. Plugs

If you've ever dashed out to your car and started your commute, only to worry 10 miles along that you didn’t turn off the hair straightener, smart plugs can be a gamechanger. These plugs are one of the most affordable tools on our list; depending on the type you choose, they can cost less than $10.

These plugs turn any outlet into a smart outlet. You can connect it to an app and turn the power on or off.

For example, if you realize you indeed forgot to turn off the hair iron (we've been there!) you can use the app to switch off the power to the smart plug in your bathroom, preventing the risk of a fire.

5. Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Sensors

With traditional smoke or CO sensors, you're alerted when a problem is detected in your home. The loud noises alert you wherever you are in your home. But, if you're at work or traveling, there's no way to know there's a potential problem.

Smart smoke and CO sensors fix that issue. These sensors connect to an app and, when they sense smoke or high CO levels, will send you an alert as well as making noise. You can instantly use the app to check your home's status, and, if there's a problem, some sensors will even contact emergency personnel for you.

6. Locks

With a smart lock, you don't have to worry about making copies of keys or changing the locks. You can set an electronic passcode, and even set up individual codes for visitors and service providers. For example, you can give your dog-sitter a unique passcode, eliminating the need to give out a copy of your home key.

Many smart locks also send you alerts when a code is used or someone enters your home, improving home security.

7. Water Leak Sensors

Smart water leak sensors monitor a property's water and humidity levels. If they reach problematic levels, the sensor will notify you. By catching a potential problem like a leaky pipe early, you can prevent more serious damage like mold or ruined floors.

8. Appliances

Smart appliances can have a high upfront price tag, but they can help you save money over time. Just about every major appliance, from your refrigerator to your dryer, has a "smart" version, and they can be effective tools.

With a smart refrigerator, you can view the contents of your fridge without opening the door, reducing wasted electricity. And, a smart dryer can use its sensors to adjust the power used to dry your clothes based on the contents of the dryer, and even turn off once your clothes are dry.

9. Shutters

Smart shutters may seem like a futuristic luxury, but they can be incredibly useful for some homeowners. These shutters can reduce your energy bill by providing added insulation, but smart versions can also automatically open or close the shutters to maximize light and maintain your home's inside temperature

Smart shutters also allow you to control the shutters from your mobile phone. If you're away from home when a storm hits, you can use the app to close the shutters and protect your home from water or wind damage. And, depending on your insurer, installing these shutters could help you qualify for a discount on your homeowners insurance.

10. Front Door

Smart entry doors are sci-fi-like, but they can provide added security. These doors look like frosted glass but, at the push of a button or app, they become clear, allowing you to see who is at the door while protecting your privacy.

When it comes to smart homes, the future is definitely now. The latest innovations aren't just cool, but effective. Whether you want a solution for improving home security or are seeking to reduce your energy costs, smart home devices can help you manage your home (and bills) more efficiently.