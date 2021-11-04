The Best Vacuum Deals for Black Friday 2021

If it's time to retire your old vacuum, Black Friday is an excellent time to find the perfect replacement.

While the absolute best Black Friday sales typically arrive on Thanksgiving or the day after, there are a slew of vacuum cleaner deals already available from retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum, popular models from iRobot Rommba, Roborock and Eufy are currently discounted by around $100 or more. In fact, some of their smart models — which you can control with a mobile app, Alexa or Google Home — are available for less than $200.

There are also worthwhile deals on cordless and upright vacuums from brands like Shark and Tineco. Some models feature powerful suction capacity, HEPA-grade filtration systems and anti-tangle cleaning brushes that make them ideal vacuums for pet hair.

Dyson vacuums are best sellers every year, but so far the deals have been limited. We’ve only seen two of the brand’s models (V8 Motorhead and Outsize) on sale with reasonable discounts, at Target. Bear in mind, however, that it's still early, and new discounts might pop up as we near the official Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29).

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

We've compiled some of the best sales available now, and we'll update the list often as new deals appear or prices change.

Cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Courtesy of Target

• Dyson V8 Motorhead: $249.99 at Target (list price $379.99)

Courtesy of Target

• Dyson Outsize: $599.99 at Target (list price $799.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark IZ462H Vertex: $325 at Amazon (list price $399.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Tineco PWRHERO 11: $125 at Walmart (list price $199)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Tineco A10 Tango: $169.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Tineco Pure ONE S11 Tango Smart: $339.99 at Amazon (list price $429.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Tineco Pure One X Smart: $197 at Walmart (list price $229)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark PetPro with Powerfins: $159 at Walmart Nov. 10-14 (list price $279)

Upright vacuum deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away: $169.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark ZU561 Navigator Lift-Away Self Cleaning Brushroll: $199 at Amazon (list price $279.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark Navigator PRO Swivel Pet: $99 at Walmart Nov. 10-14 (list price $199)

Roomba deals and other robot vacuum sales

Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Roomba 694: $179.99 at Amazon (list price $274)

Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550): $949 at Amazon (list price $1,299.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• iRobot Roomba i7 (7150): $535 at Walmart (list price $799)

Courtesy of Walmart

• iRobot Roomba e6 (6134): $199 at Walmart (list price $349.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark IQ Self-Empty Base: $424.49 at Amazon (list price $599.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Shark IQ AV970: $249.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark ION RV750: $144 at Walmart (list price $199)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Roborock E4: $205.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Roborock S6 Pure: $379.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Eufy RoboVac 25C: $99 at Walmart (list price $250)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: $149 at Walmart (list price $349.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX: $135.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C: $149.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)

More from Money:

Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

The Best Instant Pot Deals for Black Friday 2021

The Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners for Your Money