Amarilis Yera is a lead writer at Money, specializing in consumer credit and credit cards.

Since 2019, she's covered topics such as credit scoring, credit repair, debt management and more. Additionally, she is an integral part of the credit cards compliance team and is our resident expert on the best travel, airline, business and student credit cards, among many others. She’s also written about other personal finance matters, including insurance and identity theft.

Amarilis developed a keen interest in all things credit after dealing with the limitations of being credit-invisible herself. She now aims to create easy-to-read content to help people navigate the intricacies of the credit system. She's also passionate about delving into credit card fine print to provide cardholders with detailed explanations of the benefits and features they might be overlooking.

Amarilis graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a Bachelor's in Linguistics and a minor in Writing and Communication. Her work has been featured in MSN, Yahoo! Money, Nasdaq and more.

Before joining Money, she was a freelance journalist for Noticel, Puerto Rico's first and only exclusively digital newspaper. As a journalist, she covered local news and various topics such as science and technology, education, entertainment and more. She was also a writer for the Scientific Communications Laboratory from WIPR, Puerto Rico’s public broadcasting station.