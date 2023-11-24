Black Friday Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the Whole Family

Throughout the week, Amazon featured early holiday deals on major brands like Adidas, Peloton, and Gap, but Black Friday still appears to have the best prices of the season. From Beats to Vera Bradley, there are plenty of big bargains if you look carefully.

Below, we compiled a list of 12 great gift ideas that are available online starting November 24. There’s no telling when deal prices end, so act quickly. Check out our favorite Black Friday gifts on sale with reviews from real customers.

Best Family Gift

Fangor HD Projector 1080P (54% off): $127.86

“The quality of the image is clear and vivid, giving options to go from movie mode, dynamic picture and so on. The sound is decent for smaller rooms, but I bought some computer speakers just to project a little more. Over all it’s doing the job very well for some movie nights and shows.” Brysen via Amazon

Echo Show 5 Smart Display (56% off): $39.99

“The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) is like having a personal assistant who tells great jokes – it's the smart display you didn't know you needed until you have one. The sleek design fits seamlessly into any room, and the 5.5-inch screen is just the right size – not too big to be intrusive, but not so small that you need a magnifying glass to see what's going on.” Sarah via Amazon

McAfee Total Protection 2024 Antivirus (85% off): $14.99

“I have been using McAfee Total Protection for a few years now. I love that I am able to protect multiple devices and it is easy to find out if a device is compatible or not. Installing McAfee is honestly a breeze and it is a lifesaver when it comes to security. I also love that it offers multiple security, such as up to 10 email address and dark web monitoring.” Brittany via Amazon

EastPoint Sports Cornhole Set (43% off): $39.99

“Great cornhole game set for those who only want it for casual play. Great for the price if you don't want to spend a whole lot for a regulation wood set.” Phoenix via Amazon

Best Gifts for Men

Turonic GM5 Massage Gun (47% off): $99.97

“So far, it is working great! Love the different attachments. The battery seems to last a long time. Feels great on sore muscles after a long day at work.” Caroline via Amazon

Fireside by Dearfoams Slipper (64% off): $39.07

“These fit perfectly. I'm a size 11 and the slippers are comfortable and warm. They aren't so tight that I can't also wear them with a thin pair of socks.” Rob via Amazon

Champion Mens Zip-Up Hoodie (50% off): $30

“This is a nice zipper hoodie I have some other brands and this seems to have nice fit and nice material I have had several Polo Hoodies and they are comparable Polos are warmer. Time will tell if the zipper holds up.” Tom via Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (50% off): $99.95

“I recently purchased the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, and I have been thoroughly impressed with their performance. These headphones are the perfect blend of style and substance, making them a fantastic choice for both audiophiles and fashion-conscious individuals.” Eddie via Amazon

Best Gifts for Women

Vera Wang Eau de Parfum for Women (71% off): $24.33

“I have been using Vera Wang for over a decade now and simply love it. It’s light, fresh, and lasts long. Perfect for a long workday.” Srividya via Amazon

Keds Leather Slip On Sneaker (48% off): $34

“These Keds sneakers are sturdy and fit very well. They're comfortable for walking and hiking.” Connie via Amazon

Vera Bradley Crossbody Purse (53% off): $34.99

“This crossbody purse is the perfect size. It can hold everything you need like your phone, I.D., driver's license, credit cards, cash, etc.” BG via Amazon

Anne Klein Genuine Diamond Bracelet Watch (60% off): $38.28

“This is a beautiful watch and is easily adjustable to fit on any size wrist. I wear it with both casual and dress attire. I have received several compliments and have only had it a few days now.” Margaret via Amazon