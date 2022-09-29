County: Clark

Nearest big city:Portland, Oregon

For a city of just under 30,000 people, Camas offers a lot to its residents. A small town near a big city? Check. Easy access to both hiking trails and art galleries? Check. Strong schools, decent-paying jobs and a quaint downtown? Check, check and check.

A suburb of Portland, Camas sits on the Washington side of the Columbia River. With the Oregon city a 25-minute drive away, residents enjoy an easy commute to both good jobs and entertainment. Though make no mistake: You don’t need to go far to find either. Financial services company Fisher Investments is based in Camas, as are semiconductor manufacturers nLight and WaferFare.

The town’s main drag is 4th Avenue, a tree-lined stretch featuring locally owned shops selling everything from upscale clothing to gardening tools. There is also the 95-year-old Liberty Theatre, which regularly screens both new releases and classic films.

Most community events take place in the historic downtown. On the first Friday of each month, families visit for after-hours shopping and free, kid-friendly activities like scavenger hunts and a recent “gnome and fairy gala.” For more grown-up fun, the newer Third Thursdays offers live music, art shows and happy hours. Each July, Camas Days draw up to 15,000 visitors for parades, a softball tournament and the popular bathtub races, which pit teams against each other as they steer a water-filled tub on wheels. — Kaitlin Mulhere

[money-bpl-stats population="27,486" income="27,486" home-price="$715,000" unemployment="3.8%" location="Camas, Washington"]