Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Macomb, Michigan


September 13, 2021
Aerial photo of a lighthouse on a manmade island in Macomb Michigan
Shutterstock

County: Macomb
Nearest big city: Detroit

This township, roughly 40 minutes outside of Detroit, shines for having low property taxes and a median home sale price in the first quarter of 2021 of just $309,154, lower than most cities on our list.

Although Macomb lacks a downtown district, locals frequent Macomb Corners Park, a 94-acre park that hosts concerts and outdoor movies in the summer. In addition, the township’s aquatics center offers swimming lessons, water aerobics classes, a lazy river and a three-story water slide. In October, families wear their spookiest costumes to the town’s annual Halloween Hoopla, an outdoor festival with a trick-or-treat trail, a DJ dance party and a haunted playground. — Daniel Bortz

[money-bpl-stats population="93,561" income="$102,589" home-price="$308,834" unemployment="4.5%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
13 Best Pet Insurance Companies of September 2021 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4