Macomb, Michigan
County: Macomb
Nearest big city: Detroit
This township, roughly 40 minutes outside of Detroit, shines for having low property taxes and a median home sale price in the first quarter of 2021 of just $309,154, lower than most cities on our list.
Although Macomb lacks a downtown district, locals frequent Macomb Corners Park, a 94-acre park that hosts concerts and outdoor movies in the summer. In addition, the township’s aquatics center offers swimming lessons, water aerobics classes, a lazy river and a three-story water slide. In October, families wear their spookiest costumes to the town’s annual Halloween Hoopla, an outdoor festival with a trick-or-treat trail, a DJ dance party and a haunted playground. — Daniel Bortz
