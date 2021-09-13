Rocklin, California
County: Placer
Nearest big city: Sacramento
Rocklin’s population has jumped over 20% in the last decade, and it’s not hard to see why. The Sacramento suburb seemingly has it all: top-rated schools, ample entertainment and recreational opportunities in spades. There are even 20 historical sites — designated by the town’s own Rocklin Historical Society — within its boundaries.
Quarry Park is perhaps the city’s biggest draw. Nestled right in a former mining quarry, it boasts an amphitheater, rock climbing, zip lining, paddle boating and more. For slower-paced fun, bring your clubs to the Whitney Oaks Golf Club, an 18-hole course, driving range and restaurant all rolled into one, or grab a pint at Moksa Brewing. Not sure what to order? Try the Night Cap or Summerthyme — both beers won gold medals at this summer’s California Craft Brewers Cup.
If that weren’t enough, Rocklin’s high school is the second best in Placer County, according to school rating site Niche.com. There are even two colleges in the area — William Jessup University and Sierra College. The latter is also the city’s top employer, but retail, healthcare and technology are big in Rocklin, too. — Aly J. Yale
[money-bpl-stats population="70,893" income="$104,836" home-price="$533,777" unemployment="5.4%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]