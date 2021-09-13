Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Salem, New Hampshire


September 13, 2021
People walk in through the main entrance at Canobie Lake Park in Salem New Hampshire
Courtesy of Canobie Lake Park

County: Rockingham
Nearest big city: Boston

Salem’s motto is “Industry, Commerce, Recreation,” and it makes good on that promise. Not only does New Hampshire not charge earned income, sales or estate tax, but Salem is also home to companies like Klein Marine Systems, the world’s top supplier of side-scan sonar equipment, which is used for marine exploration. Nearly 12% of jobs in town are executive, managerial or administrator positions, leading to a median household income of just under $95,000.

Salem is just 33 miles away from Boston, but you don’t have to travel into the city to have fun. Check out Canobie Lake Park, a century-old amusement park with more than 85 attractions, including bumper cars, an 80-foot tall Ferris wheel and the Untamed roller coaster, which drops riders at a 97-degree angle. Shoppers can stop by the Sunday farmer’s market or visit The Mall at Rockingham Park.

Finally, no trip to Salem is complete without a trip to America's Stonehenge, an ancient rock formation with mysterious origins and solar significance. Oh, and did we mention it has alpacas? — Julia Glum

[money-bpl-stats population="30,448" income="$94,549" home-price="$374,238" unemployment="3%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
13 Best Pet Insurance Companies of September 2021 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4