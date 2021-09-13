Salem, New Hampshire
County: Rockingham
Nearest big city: Boston
Salem’s motto is “Industry, Commerce, Recreation,” and it makes good on that promise. Not only does New Hampshire not charge earned income, sales or estate tax, but Salem is also home to companies like Klein Marine Systems, the world’s top supplier of side-scan sonar equipment, which is used for marine exploration. Nearly 12% of jobs in town are executive, managerial or administrator positions, leading to a median household income of just under $95,000.
Salem is just 33 miles away from Boston, but you don’t have to travel into the city to have fun. Check out Canobie Lake Park, a century-old amusement park with more than 85 attractions, including bumper cars, an 80-foot tall Ferris wheel and the Untamed roller coaster, which drops riders at a 97-degree angle. Shoppers can stop by the Sunday farmer’s market or visit The Mall at Rockingham Park.
Finally, no trip to Salem is complete without a trip to America's Stonehenge, an ancient rock formation with mysterious origins and solar significance. Oh, and did we mention it has alpacas? — Julia Glum
[money-bpl-stats population="30,448" income="$94,549" home-price="$374,238" unemployment="3%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]