Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
Move over Punxsutawney Phil; Jimmy the Groundhog is gunning for your job. Dubbed the “Groundhog Capital of the World,” Sun Prairie is well-known for its annual Groundhog Day celebration, which typically includes a fun run (the “Hibernation Hustle”), live entertainment and, of course, weather predictions from Jimmy the Groundhog himself.
The town hosts a slew of other community events throughout the year, including the Taste of the Arts Fair, the Sweet Corn Festival, the Flags of Freedom marching band show and the Georgia O’Keeffe Celebration — the artist was born in Sun Prairie in 1887.
At just over $270,000, home prices in Sun Prairie are more affordable than those in other Dane County towns (nearby Fitchburg prices are about $12,000 more, for example). The job market is healthy, too. Unemployment in the county was only 7.3% in June — lower than any other county in the state.
The Sun Prairie School District is one of the city’s major employers, and with a new high school currently in the works, more jobs are on the horizon. Sun Prairie West High School is expected to open in fall of 2022. — Aly J. Yale
[money-bpl-toolkit]