Tickets to the College Football Championship Are Selling for $2,800 on Average — Three Times Last Year's Price

This year’s championship game between Clemson and Louisiana State University promises to be hard fought — an so too is the battle to get tickets.

According to SeatGeek, tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 13, 2020, are selling for an average price of $2,863. (The good news: You can find some for as low as $1,105.) The hefty prices reflect a demand for tickets this year that far surpasses last year’s championship game between Clemson and Alabama hosted at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where the average resale ticket was only $1,043.

This year the game is being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., making it an easy drive for most LSU Fighting Tigers fans and just a short flight away for Clemson Tigers (yes, this game is Tigers vs. Tigers).

With so many avid football fans near home territory, the matchup is packed and pricey.

Prices dipped around 18% after Clemson defeated Ohio State on Saturday—leading them to their fourth championship game since 2015—but have bounced back and seen steady growth ever since.

Resale ticket prices tend to go down as the game gets closer, so if you absolutely can’t miss this game but can’t shell out thousands on just one ticket, be sure to keep your eyes peeled.