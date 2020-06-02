Day Traders Are Getting a Lot of Attention on Social Media. But They're Not to Blame for Recent Market Volatility

Somehow, small investors have been made the bad guys again.

To anyone following the news, the stock market has seemed a little crazy lately. To explain it, some commentators have been highlighting a cadre of investors who cultivate an aura of craziness — amateur day-traders, who brag about trades on Reddit and Twitter, and may have helped bid stock prices to unsustainable levels over the past several weeks.

It’s almost like it’s 1999 again and small investors have learned nothing. Except it’s not.

Outsize personalities command a lot of attention on social media. But the actual evidence suggests that most small investors have gotten pretty smart over the past decade, mostly funneling money into index funds as well as robo-advisors, automated portfolio platforms that typically invest in index funds.

The stock market has been acting like a whipsaw. After plunging 35% in a matter of weeks as fears of the new coronavirus swept the globe, it had climbed steadily since late March, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching within 5% of its January levels, despite double-digit unemployment. Then on Thursday, as COVID cases ticked up around the country, shares plunged nearly 7%. By Friday, investors didn’t seem to know what to think. The Dow was back up, about 0.2%.

Meanwhile day traders — amateur short-term investors whose trades often last less than a day — have gotten much of the blame for this erratic behavior. Earlier this week Business Insider argued, “day traders have driven stock-market euphoria to an 18-year high.” Marketwatch recently said that “low-information voters rule the stock market.”

Bloomberg profiled sports-turned-day-trading personalty Dave Portnoy Friday, claiming he was leading “army of day traders” and worrying that “with tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of people watching, there’s some concern that people will take Portnoy’s advice to heart.”

Portnoy, who regularly tweets market memes to his 1.5 million followers (and also has a controversial history of fending off sexual harassment and cyberbullying accusations), quickly hit back.

Some individual investors certainly are interested in short-term trading. Last November, Schwab said new account sign-ups surged 30% after the brokerage announced it was eliminating commissions on stock trades. Online brokerage Robinhood, a favorite of rapid-fire traders, recently said it added three million new accounts in 2020, although it’s unclear how much money is invested in these accounts or how many are actively used to make stock trades.

But while these numbers can be striking, a better explanation for the market’s recent run-up is the Federal Reserve’s effort to hold interest rates near zero, giving investors few other attractive places to put their money. Meanwhile evidence suggests what individual investors have actually been embracing recently is not day trading at all, but its opposite: low-cost index funds.



Last year, assets in these passive buy-and-hold vehicles reached $4.27 trillion, eclipsing active funds for the first time. Indeed, over the past decade (through last September) investors have put $1.3 trillion into index funds, while yanking roughly same amount from funds that aim to beat the markets.

Meanwhile so-called robo-advisors, which typically use index funds to give investors an age-appropriate mix of stocks and bonds, have also seen dramatic growth, just like brokerages offering free online trades — only without all the controversy and drama. Vanguard’s Personal Advisor Services, which launched just five years ago, has $140 billion in assets so far, according to federal filings collected by Investopedia. Schwab’s version is north of $40 billion. Start-up Betterment has $18 billion.

The upshot: While it’s certainly fun to follow along with what devil-may-care investors are doing on Twitter, don’t confuse Twitter with real life.

