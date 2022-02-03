4 Best At-Home Covid Tests of February 2022

At the moment, at-home COVID tests are in high demand with supplies running low.

When you really need them, they never seem to be in stock, so now’s the time to stock up.

That’s why Money reviewed several brands to make it easy and convenient for you to order the most popular tests available on the market.

These tests ship in 3 to 5 days, so will likely be in your hands by next week. Better still, depending on your insurance, you may be able to get the full cost reimbursed!

1. BinaxNow

BinaxNow is one of the most popular brands on the market right now.

The swab required to perform the test is collected at the edge of your nose for a more comfortable experience.

Relative to some of the other tests on this list, BinaxNow does have a slightly higher false negative rate. Meaning that it says you are negative (when you are not) at a higher rate.

Overall, it’s still a highly accurate test.

Order now — Prices start at $34.98 for two tests

2. Celltrion Diatrust

The Celltrion Diatrust test kit is available at a good price, ready to deliver rapid results.

This type of test requires you to insert the swab a little further into your nose.

While a more invasive swab may seem like a drawback, this kit has a slightly lower false negative rate than other brands available in the market, meaning it has a slightly higher accuracy relative to the other tests.

Order yours today — Prices start at $29.98 for two tests

3. FlowFlex

FlowFlex’s line of test kits is known for an accuracy superior to most brands.

Discomfort is kept to a minimum because the swab can be collected at the edge of the nose.

Moreover, this kit delivers rapid results at a reasonable price.

Click here to order — Prices start at $11.98

4. Quidel QuickVue

Quidel QuickVue is one of the most popular brands on the market, able to deliver results in as little as 10 minutes with very high accuracy.

This kit is more expensive than others, but worth it for consumers trying to get the most accurate results possible.

Purchase your test kit today — Prices start at $29.98 for 2 tests