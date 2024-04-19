Health and Wellness

Explore Money's top mental health apps, trusted hearing aid options, leading hospitals and best over-the-counter drugs.

Best Hospitals
Dental Health
Health
Health Care
Hearing Aids
Medicine
Mental Health
Online Therapy
Explore Our Picks

Unveiling the Nation’s Top Hospitals

Money arrived at its list of the 115 best hospitals of 2024 by evaluating more then 13,000 data points about medical-care facilities across America. These standout hospitals offer outstanding care and patient experiences and boast doctors who are deeply experienced.

Visit Best Hospitals

Hearing Aids

View All Hearing Aids

9 Best Hearing Aids April 2024

Hearing Aids
32 min read
9 Best Hearing Aids April 2024

Hearing Aids Will Soon Be Much Cheaper and Easier to Get

Hearing Aids
4 min read
Hearing Aids Will Soon Be Much Cheaper and Easier to Get
View More Hearing Aids

Mental Health

Explore Money's insights into online therapy services, mental health apps and guidance on hiring psychologists and psychiatrists.

View All Mental Health

11 Best Mental Health Apps For Self-Care

Mental Health
17 min read
11 Best Mental Health Apps For Self-Care

How to Hire Psychologists

Hiring
12 min read
How to Hire Psychologists

How to Hire Psychiatrists

Hiring
12 min read
How to Hire Psychiatrists

12 Best Online Therapy Services

Online Therapy
44 min read
12 Best Online Therapy Services

Retail Therapy? The Unexpected Way Your Mental Health Correlates to Splurging

Consumer Goods
4 min read
Retail Therapy? The Unexpected Way Your Mental Health Correlates to Splurging

'Burnout' and 'Mental Health' Mentions in Online Job Reviews Have Doubled

Employment
5 min read
'Burnout' and 'Mental Health' Mentions in Online Job Reviews Have Doubled

Women Are Even More Burned Out on the Job Than They Were a Year Ago

Employment
4 min read
Women Are Even More Burned Out on the Job Than They Were a Year Ago

Taking Care of Your Mental Health Has Never Been More Important — or Affordable

Mental Health
10 min read
Taking Care of Your Mental Health Has Never Been More Important — or Affordable
View More Mental Health

Health Care

Explore Money's in-depth insights into the best hospitals and recommended over-the-counter drugs, ensuring informed decisions for a healthier life.

View All Health Care

Here's How to Get 4 More Free COVID-19 Tests From the Government

COVID-19
6 min read
Here's How to Get 4 More Free COVID-19 Tests From the Government

How to Hire Physicians

Hiring
11 min read
How to Hire Physicians

How to Hire Nurse Practitioners

Health Care
13 min read
How to Hire Nurse Practitioners

How to Hire Nurse Anesthetists

Hiring
12 min read
How to Hire Nurse Anesthetists

Dollar Scholar Asks: How Should I Handle a Huge Medical Bill?

Health Care
8 min read
Dollar Scholar Asks: How Should I Handle a Huge Medical Bill?

The Average Medicare Recipient Pays Over $6,500 Out of Pocket for Health Care Annually

Medicare
4 min read
The Average Medicare Recipient Pays Over $6,500 Out of Pocket for Health Care Annually

Medicare Won’t Have Enough Money to Pay Full Benefits After 2031: Report

Medicare
7 min read
Medicare Won’t Have Enough Money to Pay Full Benefits After 2031: Report

How to Choose the Best Pediatric Hospital for Your Child

Health Care
6 min read
How to Choose the Best Pediatric Hospital for Your Child

More Than a Third of Americans Have Skipped Filling a Prescription Because of the Cost

Health Care
4 min read
More Than a Third of Americans Have Skipped Filling a Prescription Because of the Cost
View More Health Care

Health Products

Discover Money's Health Products category, your guide to the best over-the-counter drugs and a curated selection of top-notch health essentials, empowering your journey to optimal well-being.

View All Health Products

5 Best DNA Testing

Health Products
19 min read
5 Best DNA Testing

Unexpected Ways to Spend Your FSA Dollars Before the Year Ends, From Condoms to Foot Massagers

Savings Accounts
7 min read
Unexpected Ways to Spend Your FSA Dollars Before the Year Ends, From Condoms to Foot Massagers

How to Order 8 More Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests From the Government

Health Products
5 min read
How to Order 8 More Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests From the Government

Here's Where to Get Your Free N95 Masks Starting This Week

Health Products
7 min read
Here's Where to Get Your Free N95 Masks Starting This Week

These States Are Giving Away Millions of Free KN95 Masks Right Now

Health Products
5 min read
These States Are Giving Away Millions of Free KN95 Masks Right Now

Free COVID-19 Tests From the Government Are Now Available to Order for Delivery

Health Products
6 min read
Free COVID-19 Tests From the Government Are Now Available to Order for Delivery

How to Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests: Key Details About the Government's New Plan

Health Products
15 min read
How to Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests: Key Details About the Government's New Plan

You Now Have to Pay Even Higher Prices for Some At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Health Products
5 min read
You Now Have to Pay Even Higher Prices for Some At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Your Local Library Might Have Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Health Products
3 min read
Your Local Library Might Have Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
View More Health Products

Explore More on Health and Wellness

