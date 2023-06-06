This John Hancock Travel Insurance review will outline the pros and cons of the company’s policies and give all the information you need to determine if John Hancock Travel Insurance provides the protection you need.

Best Baggage Loss Coverage

If you're looking for travel insurance with the best baggage loss coverage, you may want to consider purchasing a policy through John Hancock. You can get up to $2,500 in coverage for lost, stolen or damaged baggage and personal effects. Depending on the plan you purchase, you will also receive between $250 and $500 reimbursement for items you need to purchase due to delayed baggage.

John Hancock Travel Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros Up to $2,500 in baggage loss coverage

$1 million medical evacuation benefit

Travel delay benefits effective after 3-hour delay Cons New Yorkers ineligible for 'Cancel for Any Reason' coverage

Higher cost than many other travel insurance providers Pros explained Up to $2,500 in baggage loss coverage

If your baggage or personal effects are lost, stolen or damaged during your trip, you can receive up to $2,500 to reimburse your losses under the Gold plan. This reimbursement cap is higher than many other travel insurance providers offer. This benefit is particularly useful if you're traveling with valuable belongings.

$1 million medical evacuation benefit

If you experience an accident or medical emergency while on your trip, you are eligible for up to $1 million in medical evacuation coverage under the Gold plan. This benefit covers transportation to the nearest appropriate hospital or facility for medical treatment.

Travel delay benefits are effective after only a 3-hour delay

If your trip is delayed for any reason covered by John Hancock Travel Insurance, your delay benefits will be effective after only three hours under the Gold and Silver plans. Delay coverage reimburses the unused portion of your trip as well as the necessary meals and lodging due to the delay.

Cons explained

New York residents are excluded from 'Cancel for Any Reason' coverage

John Hancock Travel Insurance covers trip cancellation expenses only for events covered under its regular plans. If you want coverage for trip cancellations due to any other reasons, you'll need to purchase ‘Cancel for Any Reason' optional coverage. Unfortunately, New York residents are ineligible to purchase this add-on coverage.

Pricier than other travel insurance providers

Travel insurance through John Hancock provides higher coverage limits than many other providers, but the insurance cost is also pricier. If you are looking for budget travel insurance, this travel insurance policy will probably not be your best option.

John Hancock Travel Insurance Plans

John Hancock Travel Insurance offers three plans: Silver, Bronze and Gold. Each has a different price tag as well as different coverage limits. All plans offer 100% reimbursement for trips that are canceled due to covered reasons, as well as $200 reimbursement for airline ticket change fees. All three plans provide a single occupancy supplement if your travel rates increase due to a co-traveler canceling or interrupting their trip, as well as terror attack coverage and 24/7 emergency travel assistance.

Three additional coverage options can be added to any of the base plans. Trip Cancellation for Any Reason reimburses up to 75% of non-refundable trip costs for cancellation reasons not covered under base plans. The coverage must be purchased within the first two weeks after making a payment on your trip. Rental Car Collision covers up to $50,000 in rental car repairs. You can also purchase $300,000 or $500,000 in Accidental Death and Dismemberment for air travel only.

Bronze

The Bronze plan is the least expensive travel insurance option available through John Hancock. Trip interruption coverage reimburses 125% of expenses. The emergency accident and sickness medical expense benefit pays up to $50,000, and emergency medical evacuation covers up to $250,000. Trip delay coverage is effective after six hours and covers up to $500. Lost baggage reimbursement offers coverage up to $750, and the baggage delay benefit covers up to $250. There is a $250,000 limit for repatriation coverage.

Silver

The John Hancock Travel Insurance Silver plan is the middle-of-the-road option. It is pricier than the Bronze plan but less expensive than Gold. If your trip is interrupted for a covered reason, you will receive a 150% reimbursement for the unused portion of the trip and additional transportation costs. You are covered up to $100,000 for emergency accident and sickness medical expenses and up to $500,000 for medical evacuation expenses.

Trip delay coverage is effective after three hours and provides up to $750. You will also receive up to $750 to cover expenses related to a missed connection. Lost baggage coverage reimburses up to $1,000, and you can receive up to $500 in costs related to baggage delays. The repatriation benefit — up to $500,000 — covers the cost of transporting your body back home if you die while on your trip.

Gold

The Gold plan is John Hancock's elite travel insurance offering and comes at a higher price than the other plans. It provides 150% trip interruption reimbursement and pays up to $250,000 in emergency accident and sickness medical expenses. Emergency medical evacuation covers up to $1 million. Trip delay coverage is effective after three hours and covers up to $1,000. Lost baggage reimbursement offers coverage up to $2,500, and you can receive up to $500 in reimbursements for purchases related to delayed baggage. The repatriation benefit covers up to $1 million.

John Hancock Travel Insurance Pricing

The premium you will pay for travel insurance through John Hancock depends on various factors, including the number of travelers, your age, your destination, the total cost of your trip and the coverage you select.

Let’s look at how pricing plays out under John Hancock’s various plans. For an $8,500 trip for one traveler, age 40, to Algeria, Gold plan coverage costs $607, Silver coverage costs $487, and Bronze costs $471. In another example, coverage for a $5,500 trip to Mexico for a family of four, with parents aged 35, would cost $410 for Gold, $283 for Silver and $267 for Bronze. Optional add-ons are not included in these prices.

To offset the cost of travel insurance, you can use travel credit cards to earn rewards such as flights and hotel stays. Review the best travel credit cards and best travel rewards credit cards to find the one that is right for you. It is also a good idea to shop around when booking your trip, and you can occasionally find deals using travel booking sites. By saving money on your flight, lodging and transportation costs, you can free up a portion of your budget for travel insurance.

John Hancock Travel Insurance Financial Stability

If you are concerned about the financial stability of your travel insurance provider, you can rest assured that John Hancock is a financially strong company. It has an A+ rating with AM Best, which indicates superior financial stability.

John Hancock Travel Insurance Accessibility

We define accessibility as a product’s geographic availability, the ease of contacting the provider and the company's online experience. Here is a look at how John Hancock Travel Insurance performs based on these factors:

Availability

John Hancock Travel Insurance is available nationwide, though residents of New York are excluded from the "Cancel for Any Reason" add-on coverage. Note that benefits and coverage limits vary by state. John Hancock Travel Insurance coverage is available for all destination countries except Cuba, Iran, Syria, Crimea and North Korea.

Contact information

You can reach John Hancock by phone or email to ask questions, purchase a new policy or make changes to your existing policy. All plans include travel assistance service, which you can use to coordinate medical care or emergency evacuation, utilize translation assistance or receive concierge services such as restaurant recommendations.

The company began utilizing the services of a new administrator for its travel insurance plans and claims sold after February 1st, 2022. For all policies that start with a "50," the following information can be used to contact the company:

Customer service hotlines:

1-866-888-7803

317-582-2660

Email:

JHIAservice@sevencorners.com

Travel Assistance

1-866-888-7150

(317) 582-2690

For all other policies that start with a "54," the following information can be used to contact the company:

Customer service hotline:

1-866-511-9104

Email:

service@johnhancocktravel.com

Travel Assistance

1-833-322-1237

1-819-566-0612

User experience

John Hancock Travel Insurance offers a user-friendly website for customers looking to purchase coverage or make changes to their existing policy. The application process is straightforward; customers can easily view their policy details, manage claims and make payments online. The website also provides helpful information about the various coverage options available.

John Hancock Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction

John Hancock Insurance Agency is a reputable company. It has been in operation for over 160 years and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1996. It has an A+ rating with the BBB.

John Hancock Travel Insurance FAQ Does John Hancock Travel Insurance cover pre-existing medical conditions? chevron-down chevron-up John Hancock Travel Insurance conditionally covers pre-existing conditions. To be eligible, you must purchase the policy within 14 days of booking your trip, it must be the only coverage you buy to cover the trip, and you must be medically able to travel at the time you purchase your policy. There is a 60-day look-back period. According to John Hancock, a pre-existing condition is defined as an accidental injury, sickness or condition diagnosed or treated within 60 days of your policy's effective date. How do I file a travel insurance claim with John Hancock? chevron-down chevron-up Broadspire administers claims with John Hancock Travel Insurance. You can submit a John Hancock Travel Insurance claim by phone or email. You can also start your claim online using the claims portal to expedite the process. You'll also be able to check the status of your claim online. Is John Hancock Travel Insurance worth it? chevron-down chevron-up As with other types of insurance, when you purchase a policy, you usually hope you never need to use it. If you purchase a policy and then decide the coverage is not right for you before you begin your trip, you have 14 days to cancel for a full refund in all states except Indiana, New Hampshire or Utah, where you have 30 days to cancel.

How We Evaluated John Hancock Travel Insurance

We evaluated John Hancock Travel Insurance based on several factors, including:

Pricing: We looked at the cost of John Hancock Travel Insurance policies compared to other travel insurance providers.

Coverage types and limits: We researched the types of coverage available, as well as the policy limits for each type of coverage.

Availability and accessibility: We considered how easy it is to purchase a policy and make changes to an existing policy.

Customer satisfaction: We examined customer reviews of John Hancock Travel Insurance and its customer service.

Reputation and financial stability: We considered John Hancock's reputation as a financial services company and its ratings with the major credit rating agencies.

Summary of Money's John Hancock Travel Insurance Review

When considering the best travel insurance companies, John Hancock stands out for its baggage loss coverage. With strong financial stability, high coverage limits, positive user reviews and wide availability, John Hancock Travel Insurance could be an excellent option for many travelers. With three base plans to choose from and optional add-ons, you can find the coverage level you desire. Although the coverage is on the pricier side, John Hancock domestic and international travel insurance provides valuable benefits that make it a solid choice.